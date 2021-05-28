Impact on Smart Lighting Market Size , Growth Factor, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2030

A leading market research and consulting company FATPOS GLOBAL recently published a 195+ pages research report on ‘COVID-19 Impact on Smart Lighting Market by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services); By Installation Type (New Installations and Retrofit Installations); By End-use Application (Indoor and Outdoor); and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030’. This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Impact on Smart Lighting Market, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Impact on Smart Lighting. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

This report providing a detailed analysis of the Impact on Smart Lighting market size, share, industry growth & demand. The report defines the product type of Impact on Smart Lighting along with its application in various industry verticals with reference to various regions and major countries. Further, the study has identified and studied all the major players operating in the Impact on Smart Lighting market space and equated based on various parameters such as market revenue, annual sales volume, historical growth rate, and business strategies. Based on all these insights, the Impact on Smart Lighting market report recommends a business strategy for the current market participants to strengthen their market positions.

Smart Lighting Market: Key Players

Oracle Signify (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands)

Legrand S.A. (France)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (US)

General Electric Company (US)

OSRAM Licht (Germany)

Zumtobel Group (Austria)

Hubbell Incorporated (US)

Dialight PLC (UK)

Ideal Industries, Inc. (Cree)

Schneider Electric (France)

Other Prominent Players

The Smart Lighting Market report also contains analysis on:

Smart Lighting Market Segments:

By Installation Type

New Installation

Retrofit

By Offering

Hardware

Lights & Luminaires

Smart bulbs

Fixtures

Lighting Controls

LED drivers & ballasts

Sensors

Switches

Manual on/off switches

Electronic switches

Dimmers

Wired dimmers

Wireless dimmers

Relay units

Gateways

Software

Local/Web-Based

Cloud-Based

Services

Pre-installation Services

Post-installation Services

By End-use Application

Indoor

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Outdoor

Highways & Roadways Lighting

Architectural Lighting

Lighting for Public Places

Geographically, the detailed analysis of Consumption, Revenue, Impact on Smart Lighting Market Share and Growth Rate, Historic and Forecast of the following regions are covered:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

