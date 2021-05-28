Irrigation Automation Market ANALYSIS 2021: SIZE, SHARE, SALES, GROWTH, REVENUE, TYPE, APPLICATION & FORECAST TO 2030

A leading market research and consulting company FATPOS GLOBAL recently published a 195+ pages research report on ‘Global Irrigation Automation Market by System (Automatic and Semi-automatic); By Irrigation Type (Sprinkler, Drip and Surface); By Automation Type (Time-based, Volume-based, Real-time based and Computer-based control system); ByEnd-Use (Agricultural and Non-agricultural)and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030’. This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Irrigation Automation Market, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Irrigation Automation. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

This report providing a detailed analysis of the Irrigation Automation market size, share, industry growth & demand. The report defines the product type of Irrigation Automation along with its application in various industry verticals with reference to various regions and major countries. Further, the study has identified and studied all the major players operating in the Irrigation Automation market space and equated based on various parameters such as market revenue, annual sales volume, historical growth rate, and business strategies. Based on all these insights, the Irrigation Automation market report recommends a business strategy for the current market participants to strengthen their market positions.

Irrigation Automation Market: Key Players

The Toro Company (US)

Netafim (Israel)

Galcon (Israel)

Rubicon Water (Australia)

Weathermatic (US)

Nelson Irrigation (US)

Most tech Water Solution Ltd (Israel)

Avanijal Agri Automation Pvt Ltd. (India)

Hunter Industries (US)

Valmont Industries Inc. (US)

Rain Bird (US)

Jain Irrigation Systems (India)

Lindsay Corporation (US)

Grow Link (US)

Irritec S.P.An (Italy)

Bluray (India)

Grow green Irrigation Systems (India)

Tevatron (Italy)

Dorset Group B.V (Netherlands)

Other Prominent Players

The Irrigation Automation Market report also contains analysis on:

Irrigation Automation Market Segments:

By System:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Irrigation Type:

Sprinkler irrigation

Drip irrigation

Surface irrigation

By End-use:

Agricultural

Open fields

Greenhouses

Non-agricultural

Golf courses

Lawns

Sports grounds

By Automation type

Time-based

Volume-based

Real-time based

Geographically, the detailed analysis of Consumption, Revenue, Irrigation Automation Market Share and Growth Rate, Historic and Forecast of the following regions are covered:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Additional Pointers of the Irrigation Automation Market Research Report:

Given below are some of the additional key points of the report: • Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

PEST Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Y-o-Y Growth

The Irrigation Automation Market Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Estimates 2020-2030 Irrigation Automation market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Updated Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

