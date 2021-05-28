Why is the North American Packaging & Protective Packaging Market Flourishing from 2018 to 2025?

The North American packaging and protective packaging market is estimated to augment during the 2018-2025 timeframe due to an increase in sales on e-commerce platforms. Also, changes in the lifestyles of people in North America due to the rise in the adoption of fast foods are estimated to bolster the growth of the market in the forecasted years. Furthermore, the development of manufacturing industries is predicted to fuel the growth of the market. The tensile protective packaging items such as air pillows, protective mailers, bubble packaging, paper fill products, and dunnage bags are intensely utilized. Features of protective packaging products such as lightweight, cost-effectiveness, and capacity to pack a wide range of products make them an ideal choice for usage.

Inquire Here Before Purchase and Get FREE Sample

Main Highlights of the Report

According to a new report offered by Research Dive, the North American packaging and protective packaging market are estimated to generate a revenue of $262,784 million by 2025, rising from a market size of $191,536 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2018-2025 timeframe. This report amalgamates the present growth of the market and the future scenario. Market scrutiny is put forth by experts by analyzing facts and figures through primary and secondary research methods. Also, reference material from authentic sites is referred during report filing.

Apart from this, stringent government rules regarding the usage of packaging items like PE and PVC that give out VOC are expected to restrain the market growth. Nevertheless, the usage of biodegradable materials for packaging is speculated to boost the market during the estimated timeframe. Also, an increase in the population rate worldwide is anticipated to bolster opportunities for the North American packaging and protective packaging market during the analyzed timeframe.

Key Players of the Market

The leading players of the North American packaging and protective packaging market are as follows:

WestRock Company

Placon

Sealed Air

Pregis LLC.

Sonoco Products Company

Dow

Pacific Conveyor Systems

Packaging Corporation of America

Universal Protective Packaging, Inc.,

3M

Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.,

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

These market players are focusing on devising exclusive and efficient strategies for improving new product designs, SWOT analysis, making robust portfolios, mergers & acquisitions of companies, and research & development activities. For instance, in May 2021, Ranpak, a provider of sustainable packaging in the U.S.A, launched its on-demand paper-based heavy cushioning solution. This product replaces foam and plastic cushioning and is an ideal choice for high-value or heavy products that are hard to transport.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: su[email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/