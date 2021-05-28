What are the Major Segments of the North American Plotting Compounds Market?

The North American potting compounds market is divided into five segments

Resin type

Curing technique

Application

End-user

North American countries

Based on resin type, the market is classified into

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyamide

Polyester

Acrylics

Polyolefin

The resin segment is predicted to hold the highest CAGR figure during the forecasted timeframe, 2018-2025. The domination of this segment is due to the rise in the usage of epoxy and silicon compounds in the automotive and electronics industry.

Based on the curing technique segment, the market is trifurcated into

Room temperature

Thermal

UV

From the above, the UV curing technique sub-segment was anticipated to hold the highest market share in 2017 and is projected to continue to grow during the forecasted period, 2018-2025. Benefits of using UV curing techniques such as improvement in gloss and resistance against scratches and abrasion are expected to fuel the growth of the sub-segment market during the estimated timeframe.

Based on application segment, the market is categorized into

Beam bonded components

Surface-mount packages

Memory devices & microprocessors

Transformers

Capacitors

Cable joints

Solenoids

Industrial magnets

Electronics

From the above, the electronics sub-segment is projected to generate high revenue during the forecasted period, 2018-2025. The sub-segment market growth is attributed to the rising demand for potting compounds in memory devices, surface-mount packages, and microprocessors.

Based on the end-user segment, the market is divided into

Aerospace

Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Others

From the above, the electronics sub-segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecasted years, 2018-2025. There are certain unique properties of potting compounds such as electrical insulation, heat dissipation, corrosion protection, enhanced mechanical strength, chemical protection, and much more. These properties are considered to propel the sub-segment market growth during the forecasted timeframe.

Based on country, the market is divided into

U.S.A

Canada

Mexico

From the above, the U.S.A is expected to augment the market growth during the analyzed timeframe due to the rise in the demand for potting compounds from automotive, aerospace, and transportation sector in the country.

Key Market Players

The leading players of the North America potting compounds market are as follows:

Henkel AG & Co.KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

ELANTAS GmbH

MG Chemicals

Dymax Corporation

LORD Corporation

Robnor ResinLab Ltd

Huntsman International LLC.,

Wacker Chemie AG

Solvay

These market players are focusing on devising exclusive and efficient strategies for improving new product designs, SWOT analysis, making robust portfolios, mergers & acquisitions of companies, and research & development activities. Also, the market report amalgamates the present growth of the market and the future scenario. Market scrutiny is put forth by experts by analyzing facts and figures through primary and secondary research methods. Also, reference material from authentic sites is referred during report filing.

