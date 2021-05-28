Which are the Top Companies in the Global Optical Films market?

The key market players in the global optical films market are Samsung SDI, Sanritz Co., Ltd., Zeon Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. These firms are taking various business growth initiatives such as partnerships & collaborations, investments in R&D, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches. These strategies have helped the companies to obtain a leading-edge in the market in the recent years

For instance, in January 2018, SKC, the leading Korean company in chemical and film industry, announced the launch of the world’s first car window optical films ‘Neosky’ that block yellow lights, which is the primary source of glare. This optical film allows the user to view the exterior of the car clearly in any weather circumstances, including day and night, fine dust or heavy rain, and even when the sun is shining the brightest.

Market Forecast

The global optical films market is predicted to surpass $30.1 billion and grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024. Increased demand for tablets, televisions, and smartphones with large display panels is expected to drive the growth of the global market throughout the forecast period. Another factor driving market expansion is the increasing use of optical films in LED and LCD displays.

A number of companies in the consumer electronics sector are currently producing LCD televisions in various sizes and configurations, which necessitate the usage of various optical films such as reflector film, polarizer film, diffuser film, and so on. As a result of the widespread use of optical films in both LCD and OLED displays, the polarizing film sub-segment of the type segment is expected to dominate in the global market.

Furthermore, the consumer electronics industry is linked to the worldwide optical films business. The favorable association between the two markets anticipates the optical films market’s dynamics and future trends. The optical films market is anticipated to rise due to the increasing trend of digitization in developing markets. Furthermore, the rising expenditures in massive infrastructure projects such as smart cities and intelligent transportation systems are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the worldwide market growth throughout the forecast period.

