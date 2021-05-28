According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global advanced glass market is divided into four segments based on function, product type, end-use, and regional analysis. According to recent report by Research Dive, the global advanced glass market is predicted to garner $ 90.21 billion during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Function Type

Safety & security segment accounted for a revenue of $ 19,138.6 million in 2018 and is predicted to continue the market dominance surpassing $ 32,837.4 million by the end of 2026. The main attributor behind this growth is the multipurpose applications of advanced glass. These glasses are considered perfect for houses, windows, and shops, which has increased the demand of the market in recent times.

Product Type

Laminated glass segment recorded the highest revenue of $15,517.8 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $26,522.5 million by 2026. The factors enhancing the growth of the market segment include the benefits of laminated glass such as strength, durability, and binding power.

End-User

Building and construction end-user segment accounted for a revenue of $ 12,414.2 million in 2018. The segment is further predicted to garner a revenue of $21,019.5 million by the end of 2026.

Some of the factors augmenting the growth of the sector include swift growth in the demand of green constructions, and energy efficient buildings in urban areas.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific regional market size is expected to generate a revenue of $ 30,250.1 million by the end of 2026. The major attributors behind the growth are expected to include high demand of integrated advanced glass in the countries such as India, Malaysia, and China. The urban population is showing more preference on green buildings which requires advanced glass to give the buildings appealing look.

Other Highlights of the Market

Some of the key players of the market include Saint Gobain, Advanced Glass & Mirror, Inc., PPG Industries, Asahi Glass Co, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., Guardian Industries, Sherwin Williams Company, and Sisecam Group.

The report also covers market dynamics and COVID-19 impact analysis along with drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, and regions. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations. Marketing executives, shareholders, investors, and other professionals in search of detailed and reliable data on supply, demand, and future estimations would find the report beneficial.

