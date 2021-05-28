Prospects: Deep COVID-19 Impact analysis report on Mineral Wool Market

Forces Controlling the Growth of the Global Mineral Wool Market:

Accessibility of raw materials, ease of installation, durability, and the ability to be recycled are the major benefits of mineral wool, when used as an insulator. These advantages are factors why manufacturers prefer using the material. Thus, there is an increasing demand for mineral wool due to its features, which further drives the market growth.

Report Highlights

The report provides comprehensive insights into the prospects, key segments, constraints, drivers, and leading players in the mineral wool industry worldwide. Our analysts stated that due to eco-friendly trends, the demand for mineral wool is closely proportionate to the increase in constructions of residential and commercial buildings.

Key Features of the Market:

According to Research Dive, the global mineral wool market accounted for $9,614.5 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%, generating a revenue of $16,031.8 million by 2026.

The glass wool type is anticipated to be the most profitable segment in the forecast period and display the highest market share.

The building and construction segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the global market.

The flourishing economy in Asia-Pacific is predicted to make this region a hub of lucrative investment opportunities.

Mineral wool requires a skilled workforce for its applications. The shortage of skilled workforce is expected to be the major restraint for the market. Moreover, working with mineral wool causes adverse effects on the health of the handler, if not handled with caution. The workers may also suffer respiratory illnesses due to the inhalation of mineral wool if the correct precautions are not taken. These potentially dangerous working conditions deter skilled labor from working with mineral wool.

Market Trends

The key players of the mineral wool market are Owens Corning India Ltd., Rockwool International, Knauf Insulation, USG Interiors Inc, Roxul Inc., CertainTeed Corp, Maghard Insulators, Saint-Gobain, Thermafiber, Inc., and Johns Manville among others.

Product development, mergers, and acquisitions are the key strategies opted by the companies operating in this market. Collaboration between major market players such as Rockwool International, Saint Gobain, and Isover towards the innovation in the mineral wool manufacturing industry is expected to drive major growth in the industry.

Market Prospects

In a nutshell, it can finally be expected that this upward trend of the mineral wool market will not be slowing down anytime soon.

Government programs to encourage FDI (Foreign Direct Investments) are another factor that will supplement the growth of the mineral wool industry as it will allow for investment inflow into the industry and allow for major expansions.

Additionally, the availability of low-cost labor and the accessibility of raw materials is expected to propel the mineral wool industry. The introduction of multiple building construction programs, including Energy Star building certification, ICC’s Model, and LEED Energy Codes, are bound to cause an upward trend in the mineral wool industry.

Reference https://www.researchdive.com/press-release/mineral-wool-market.html

