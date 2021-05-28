What Aspects are Hindering the Growth of the Phenolic Resin Adhesives Market during 2019-2026?

The global phenolic resin adhesives market is expected to witness hindrances during the 2019-2026 timeframe due to stringent environmental regulations on the emissions of formaldehyde. The manufacturing of phenolic resins involves the usage of phenol and formaldehyde massively. These 2 components are utilized in the generation of compound wood products like hardwood plywood, particleboard, and medium thickness fiberboard. Also, formaldehyde and phenol are used in the manufacturing of insulation and construction materials, paints & coatings, and paper products. However, direct contact with the phenolic resin adhesives can be dangerous. Phenol acts harshly on the tissues of the human body. If inhaled, absorbed, or ingested into the body then it can turn out to be poisonous and fatal sometimes. Therefore, the usage of formaldehyde and phenol is controlled in the North American and European regions. The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), under the Toxic Substances Control Act, governs the utilization of formaldehyde in the production of phenolic resin adhesives. Furthermore, regulations linked with environmental emissions are predicted to restrain the market growth during the forecasted timeframe

Major Market Drivers

An increase in the transport businesses globally is booming the rubber processing sector, which is estimated to drive the growth of the phenolic resin adhesives market during the forecasted years. Moreover, the high demand for wood adhesives in the construction industry is projected to bolster the growth of the market in the forecasted years.

Key Market Players

The well-established players of the global phenolic resins adhesives market are as follows:

Changshu South-East Plastic Co., Ltd.

Hexion Inc.,

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.,

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.,

Kolon Industries, Inc.,

SI Group, Inc.,

BASF SE

Dujodawala Paper Chemicals Ltd.,

DIC Corporation

Runda New Material Co., Ltd.,

Shandong Laiwu

These market players are focusing on devising exclusive strategies for enhancing SWOT scrutiny, novel product developments, mergers & acquisitions of promising businesses, creating robust portfolios, and investments in research & development activities.

Major Highlights of the Report

According to a recent report offered by Research Dive, the global phenolic resin adhesives market is anticipated to garner tremendous revenue during the estimated timeframe. This report amalgamates the present growth of the market and the future dynamics of the market. Moreover, market scrutiny is put forth by experts by analyzing facts and figures through primary and secondary research methods. Also, reference material from authentic sites is referred during report filing. The report also talks about the Covid-19 impact on the global market worldwide.

