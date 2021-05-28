Why is the North American Specialty Water Treatment Chemical Market Growing from 2019 to 2026?

The North American specialty water treatment chemical market is estimated to gain maximum profits during the 2019-2026 forecasted timeframe. The North American market stood at a market size of $8,456.3 million in 2018 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecasted years. An increase in disposable income, the presence of leading companies, and a high standard of living are some of the reasons that are projected to boost the growth of the regional market during the coming years. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific regional market was expected to be $9,621.5 million in 2018 and is speculated to surge at a CAGR of 5.0% during the coming years. The Asia-Pacific regional market growth is due to a rise in the standard of living which has resulted in an increased demand for clean drinking water. Furthermore, government initiative for conserving water is estimated to fuel the market growth in the coming years

Market Drivers

The global specialty water treatment chemical market is projected to augment during forecasted years due to various government initiatives for water conservation worldwide. The rise in climatic concerns and population growth is pushing the government to take up initiatives to conserve and reuse water. Also, an upsurge in the demand for chemically treated water in the end-use sectors is anticipated to boost the global market during the forecasted years.

Key Market Players

The well-established players of the global specialty water treatment chemical market are listed as follows:

The Dow Chemical Co.,

Evonik Industries AG

Novozymes A/S

Clariant AG

Chemtura Corporation

Rhodia S.A.,

Huntsman International LLC.

Bayer AG

AkzoNobel N.V.,

BASF SE

These market players are focusing on devising exclusive strategies for enhancing SWOT scrutiny, novel product developments, mergers & acquisitions of promising businesses, creating robust portfolios, and investments in research & development activities.

Key Highlights of the Market

According to a recent report offered by Research Dive, the global specialty water treatment chemical market is anticipated to register a revenue of $53,465.0 million by the end of 2026, from a market size of $33,292.5 million in 2018, at a considerable CAGR of 6.1% during the estimated timeframe. This report amalgamates the present growth of the market and the future dynamics of the market. Moreover, market scrutiny is put forth by experts by analyzing facts and figures through primary and secondary research methods. Also, reference material from authentic sites is referred during report filing. The report also talks about the Covid-19 impact on the market worldwide.

