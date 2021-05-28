COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

As per the report, factors such as increasing industrial development and government initiatives for safeguarding water are fueling the growth of the global biological wastewater treatment market. Numerous industries need water in huge quantities for several industrial processes. Widespread usage of fresh water for industrial uses has led to water shortage in various parts of the world. By using biological wastewater treatments, industries are able to reuse water repetitively for operational work. The government of several nations are initiating various programs for cleaning the water for eliminating and avoiding the spread for perilous infections. All these factors have led to an augmented need for proper wastewater management treatments and have surged the growth of the global market. However, high costs of these treatments are predicted to hamper the market growth to some extent.

Segment Analysis:

The report segments the biological wastewater treatment market into process, end use, and region.

Based on process, the report further categorizes the market into:

Aerobic

Anaerobic

Among these, the aerobic process segment is expected to witness highest growth by growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026; this is mainly because it is widely used in several industries such as food and beverages, chemical, and others to clean industrial wastewater and ensure that it is completely degraded and safe for discharging in water bodies for reuse.

Based on end use, the report further categorizes the market into:

Municipal

Industrial

Among these, the industrial segment is expected to grab maximum market share by growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026; this is mainly because biological wastewater treatments are extensively used in industrial sectors.

Regional Analysis:

The report presents the position of the global biological wastewater treatment market across several regions including:

Europe

LAMEA

Asia Pacific

North America

Among these, the North American region is expected to dominate the market by grabbing the highest market share during the forecast period. This region is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the growing use of biological wastewater treatment in several companies in this region.

Market Players and Business Strategies:

The report offers a list of global key players in the biological wastewater treatment market and reveals some of their strategies and developments. The key players profiled in the report are:

Ecolab

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

3M

Aquatech International LLC.

Veolia

Pentair plc.

SUEZ

Xylem

These players are enormously contributing to the growth of the market by undertaking activities such as new developments, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and many more.

Our market analysts have drafted this comprehensive research study by using top research methodologies and making a detailed research on the market circumstances. In addition, we strive to deliver a customized report to satisfy special requirements of our clients, on-demand.

