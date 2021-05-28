In-depth COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sulfamic Acid Market

As per the report, some of the key factors such as extended shelf life, effective descaling, and enhanced chemical cleaning offered by sulfamic acid is boosting the growth of the global sulfamic acid market. However, rising risk of causing diseases due to prolonged contact with sulfamic acid is likely to hamper the growth of the industry.

Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, “Sulfamic Acid Market, by Form (Liquid, Powder), By Application (Metal Finishing, Dyes & Pigments, Paper & Pulp, Plastic, Others), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”

Download FREE Sample Before Purchase The report claims that the global sulfamic acid industry is projected to exceed $7,037.3 million by 2026 and grow with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

This report presents complete insights on the present situation and future scope of the market. The report is an inclusive research study, delivering consistent market insights for stakeholders, shareholders, new entrants, prominent market players, investors, etc.

Key Segment Highlights of the Market:

The market is segmented based on type, end user, and region.

Among type segment, the liquid type sub-segment is expected to lead the sulfamic acid market by rising at a CAGR of 3.7% during the projected timeframe. This is mainly because liquid type sulfamic acid is extremely effective inhibitor and widely used for maintenance and cleaning of water systems.

Among end user segment, the metal finishing sub-segment is estimated to grab a largest share of the market by growing at a CAGR of 3.2% in the estimated period. This is mostly due to growing usage of sulfamic acid in metal finishing industries for cleaning and maintenance of equipment.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region market is projected to witness widespread growth by growing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing acceptance of cosmetics as well as growing concerns about the sanitization of water in the Asia-Pacific region.

Top Players of the Industry

The key players of the global sulfamic acid industry are Nissan Chemical, DuPont, BASF SE, Palm Commodities, Jiangsu Yazhong, AkzoNobel N.V., Jiangsu Yazhong, Mingda Chemical, Yantai Sanding, and others. Several winning business approaches and plans, including groundbreaking technological advances, R&D activities, acquisitions and mergers, etc., implemented by these players are helping them in attaining a remarkable position in the global industry. For instance, Indonesia’s Lautan Luas, a chemical producer and distributor, has developed a subsidiary, “Lautan Sulfamat Lestari” that will invest up to Rp20bn ($2.2m/Euro2.5m) to construct a 7000 tonne/year sulfamic acid plant near Jakarta.

Furthermore, the report delivers numerous details about the leading players, such as annual performance, financial status, and product portfolio along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis.

