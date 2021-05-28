Activated Carbon Market Revenue Growth Defined by Heightened Product Innovation

According to a report by Research Dive, the global activated carbon market is divided into four segments based on type, application, end-use, and regional analysis.

Type

Powdered type sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $5,387.6 million by the end of 2026. This segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Powdered type products are used extensively in the coal plants as they help in eliminating air pollutants. This is the reason behind the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Application

Gaseous phase sub-segment is expected to garner the highest revenue of $4,003.5 million at a CAGR of 9.8% by 2026. The main attributor behind the growth of the gaseous phase segment is the rising demand for mercury removal process and air purification applications in wastewater management industries.

End-Use

The water treatment end use sub-segment is expected to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2026. The main factor behind this growth is the rise in the demand for pure drinking water and recycled water for production processes in the industries.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific regional market is forecasted to record a revenue of $2,910.0 million during the forecast period, 2019-2026. Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China are facing a serious issue of scarcity of water. Therefore, the demand of the water treatment process is increasing in these countries and the process requires activated carbon. This is one of the major factors behind the growth of the regional market in upcoming years.

Key Players of the Market

The most prominent leaders of the activated carbon market include Cabot Corporation, Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, Jacobi Carbons AB, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Osaka Gas Chemical Co. Ltd., Carbon Resources LLC, Carbo Tech AC GmbH, Siemens Water Technologies Corp, Carbon Activated Corp., and many others.

These market players are concentrating on developing strategies such as new product launches, research and development, following trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions.

Highlights of the Report

According to recent report by Research Dive, the global activated carbon market is estimated to garner a revenue of $9,486.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%. The report is inclusive of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

