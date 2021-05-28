Environmental Testing Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Environmental Testing Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 8% during 2021-2027. Environmental testing focuses on determining the amount of pollutants in the natural environment and determining their impact on all living things. Currently, the emission of large amounts of man-made and natural waste has a detrimental effect on the environment and leads to global warming. Maintaining the right amount of all components in the environment is essential for a sustainable future.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Technology

Conventional

Rapid

By Sample

Wastewater/effluent

Soil

Water

Air

Others

By targets tested

Microbial contamination

Organic compounds

Heavy metals

Residues

Company Profile

Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.)

ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic)

Asurequality Limited(New Zealand)

Bureau Veritas S.A.(France)

Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.)

Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg)

Intertek Group Plc(U.K.)

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Environmental Testing Market

The market share of the global Environmental Testing Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Environmental Testing Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Environmental Testing Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Environmental Testing Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Environmental Testing Market Report

What was the Environmental Testing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Environmental Testing Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

