You are Here
All News

Selective Laser Sintering Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

3 min read

The Selective Laser Sintering  Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 22% during 2021-2027. Selective laser sintering (SLS) is a type of 3D printing technology used in the powder bed fusion process used to build three-dimensional solid models. In SLS, high-power lasers are used to reinforce and bond small particles of elastomeric and nylon materials into layers of a three-dimensional structure.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Selective Laser Sintering  Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/selective-laser-sintering-sls-market/48368/

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Laser Type

  • Solid Laser
  • Gas Laser

By Material

  • Metal
  • Nylon

By Application

  • Tooling
  • Heavy Equipment & Machinery
  • Robotics

By Industry

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace & Aeronautics
  • Consumer Goods
  • Machinery & Equipment
  • Art and Fashion
  • Medical Devices
  • Others

Company Profile

  • 3D Systems Inc.
  • EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
  • Farsoon Technologies
  • Prodways Group
  • Formlabs Inc.
  • Ricoh Company Ltd
  • Concept Laser GmbH
  • Renishaw PLC

The report covers the following objectives:

  • Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Selective Laser Sintering Market
  • The market share of the global Selective Laser Sintering Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
  • Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Selective Laser Sintering Market
  • Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Selective Laser Sintering Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Selective Laser Sintering  Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

  • Market overview and growth analysis
  • Import and export overview
  • Volume analysis
  • Current market trends and future outlook
  • Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

  • North america market size and/or volume
  • Latin america market size and/or volume
  • Europe market size and/or volume
  • Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
  • Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Selective Laser Sintering  Market Report

  • What was the Selective Laser Sintering Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
  • What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
  • Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
  • Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Selective Laser Sintering Market was the market leader in 2020?
  • Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company name: Orion Market Reports

Contact person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

https://clarkcountyblog.com/
Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

Check this too