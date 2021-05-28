Selective Laser Sintering Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Selective Laser Sintering Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 22% during 2021-2027. Selective laser sintering (SLS) is a type of 3D printing technology used in the powder bed fusion process used to build three-dimensional solid models. In SLS, high-power lasers are used to reinforce and bond small particles of elastomeric and nylon materials into layers of a three-dimensional structure.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Laser Type
- Solid Laser
- Gas Laser
By Material
- Metal
- Nylon
By Application
- Tooling
- Heavy Equipment & Machinery
- Robotics
By Industry
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Aeronautics
- Consumer Goods
- Machinery & Equipment
- Art and Fashion
- Medical Devices
- Others
Company Profile
- 3D Systems Inc.
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- Farsoon Technologies
- Prodways Group
- Formlabs Inc.
- Ricoh Company Ltd
- Concept Laser GmbH
- Renishaw PLC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Selective Laser Sintering Market
- The market share of the global Selective Laser Sintering Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Selective Laser Sintering Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Selective Laser Sintering Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Selective Laser Sintering Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Selective Laser Sintering Market Report
- What was the Selective Laser Sintering Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Selective Laser Sintering Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
