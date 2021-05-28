Medical Cannabis Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

Medical cannabis is safe and has less side-effect as compared to other treatment options. It is used to treat nausea and combat negative side-effects, especially among chemotherapy patients, making the whole procedure more tolerable. The product is used with other opioid painkillers, which permits patients to reduce the dosage and frequency of opioids, relieving pain.

A rise in the geriatric population is also fueling the market demand as older people are more susceptible to illness and experience a high level of pain. Research and development activities, clinical trials, and commercialization of the product will foster market demand.

Key Highlights From The Report

Inhalation is a preferred medium of administration, as it offers controlled dosage and effective absorption of cannabinoids into the body. This is expected to propel the demand for the market in the coming years.

Medical cannabis is used to treat anorexic patients, which resulted from AIDS/HIV. Cannabis stimulates their appetite instead of feeding the patient through tubes. It is more beneficial for the patient’s physical and emotional well-being to be fed natural rather than through tubes.

Patients who are prescribed medical cannabis prefer to buy it from a legal source to abide by the regulations, which will propel the demand for the dispensaries segment.

North America held the largest market share of 31.1% in 2019, as the product is commonly used to treat patients. Countries in the region are promoting derivatives such as resins, tinctures, oil, and vaporizers among the youth, who are the primary consumers.

Key participants include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Cronos Group, Organigram Holdings, Inc., Vivo Cannabis, Tikun Olam, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Cannabis Market on the basis of product type, application, and route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oil Buds Tinctures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Chronic Pain Mental Disorders Anorexia Seizures Muscle Spasm Cancer Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oral Intravenous Inhalation Topical

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dispensaries Online



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Focal Points of the Global Medical Cannabis Market Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Medical Cannabismarket segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.

In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length. Regional Analysis: The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market

The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market Competitive Landscape: The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Medical Cannabis industry.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Medical Cannabis Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing adoption of medical marijuana for treatment of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing legalization of medical marijuana in various countries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lower market access of marijuana due to absence of legalization programs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Medical Cannabis Market By Product Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Oil

5.1.2. Buds

5.1.3. Tinctures

READ MORE…!

