Super Absorbent Polymers Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global Super Absorbent Polymers Market will be worth USD 16.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing focus of the manufacturers on new product innovation with cost-benefits and more water retention capabilities is projected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. Increasing investments in the R & D to develop bio-based SAP will boost growth opportunities in the future.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising urbanization coupled with growing disposable income and increasing birth-rate.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2017, a new high-performance SAP ‘FAVOR max’ was launched by Evonik Industries AG in order to make the urinary continence products and baby & adult diapers even more reliable and absorbent. The new product was launched to expand its product portfolio among customers and to remain competitive in the professional market.

Sodium Polyacrylate held the largest market share of 44.6% in the year 2019 as it is widely utilized in the production of disposable adult and baby diapers, female hygiene products, and adult urinary incontinence products.

Personal Hygiene is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for disposable baby diapers owing to the rising birth rate. The growing hygiene awareness has resulted in the increasing demand for female hygiene products.

Key participants include Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd, Formosa plastics Group, SDP Global Co., Ltd., Satellite Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Yixing Danson Technology, and Kao Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Super Absorbent Polymers Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate Sodium Polyacrylate Polysaccharides Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Agriculture Personal Hygiene (Sanitary napkins, Adult urinary incontinence products, Baby Diapers) Industrial Medical (Wound Dressing) Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Super Absorbent Polymers industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

