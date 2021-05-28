Global Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market to Witness Stellar Revenue Growth Across Top Regional

The global aerospace maintenance chemical market has witnessed a slight decline during the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to recover in the 1st or 2nd quarter of 2023, recording a significant revenue.

The coronavirus pandemic affected the global market in negative way because of the restrictions imposed on the international and national air travels by almost all the nations in order to curb the spread of the virus.

However, for the market, there were some positive effects of the lockdown too. During the idle period in the aerospace industry, the airport authorities are trying to meet the long-pending requirements for maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) activities. Such activities require aerospace maintenance chemicals such as aviation paint strippers, aircraft cleaning chemicals, aviation paint removers, and aircraft leather cleaners. This factor is contributing to the revenue generation of the market during the pandemic.

Moreover, many airlines including Qatar Airways, Air France, and American Airlines have temporarily suspended all the international flights to break the chain of infection. A rising demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for the aircrafts is witnessed to keep them safe for passengers during the pandemic period.

For instance, GMF AeroAsia, an Indonesia-based aircraft maintenance and repair company, disinfected 19 Garuda aircrafts, 13 Citilink aircrafts, and 18 other international aircrafts during the initial months of 2020.

Key Players of the Market

The market leaders of the aerospace maintenance chemical market consist of AAR, Nexeo Solutions, Inc. AFI KLM E&M, Boeing, GE, Bombardier, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Delta TechOps, and Airbus S.A.S. among others.

These market players are concentrating on developing strategies such as new product launches, research and development, following trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions.

Key Highlights of the Report

According to recent report by Research Dive, the global aerospace maintenance chemical market is estimated to garner a revenue of $8,373.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.8%. The report is inclusive of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

