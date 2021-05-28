Sales Revenue of Eco-Friendly Food Packaging to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries

The global eco-friendly food packaging market has experienced a drastic decline due to the shutdown of industries and restrictions in movement across nations imposed in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. Because of the stoppage of supply chain, the availability of the raw materials for the manufacturing of the eco-friendly packages has been reduced. Moreover, because of the pandemic, people are locked inside their houses, which led to less demand of outside food.

Other factors hampering the growth of the eco-friendly food packaging market include:

Complex mechanism involved in the recycling process of packaging materials

These packaging materials may produce methane after disposal, which is more harmful than carbon dioxide.

Download a FREE Sample (including Business Profiles, Regional Study) @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/209

Key Players of the Market

The leading players of the global eco-friendly food packaging market include Tetra Pak, Amcor, Mondi Group, Ball Corporation, Evergreen, Crown Holdings Inc., Printpack, Sealed Air Corporation, Elopak, Westrock, and others.

These market players are concentrating on developing strategies such as new product launches, research and development, capturing trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions.

Recent Developments

In May 2021, Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, signed a partnership agreement with SILBO, a manufacturer of compostable packaging based in Poland. The partnership is aimed to innovate a paper-based high-strength packaging for Meade Farm Group, the Irish farm potato business.

As per a press release, Elopak, a Norwegian company producing cartons for liquids, launched the most environment- friendly packaging till date – the Pure-Pak® Imagine carton. The product is an updated version of the original Pure-Pak® carton of the company, elevated by the add-one of a new and easy open feature. The Pure-Pak® Imagine carton, the new product, is 100% eco-friendly and contains 46% less plastic compared to a normal package with a screw cap.

Key Highlights of the Report

According to recent report by Research Dive, the global eco-friendly food packaging market is estimated to garner $248.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2026. The report is inclusive of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

Click Here to Communicate with Expertise to Get More information @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/209

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/