Demand for Electronic Chemicals to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global electronic chemicals market is divided into different segments based on product type, application, and regional analysis.

Product Type

Wet chemicals & solvent sub-segment is expected to become the most profitable during the forecast period, 2019-2026. The sub-segment reached a revenue of $5,500.0 million in 2018 and is further predicted to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% by 2026. The main factor enhancing the growth of the sub-segment is the rising application of analytical chemistry by the electronic manufacturers, which uses the traditional procedures to scrutinize chemical materials.

Application

Printed circuit board sub-segment is anticipated to be the most lucrative during the forecast period, 2019-2026. In 2018, the sub-segment garnered $3,300.0 million revenue share and is further predicted to continue the growth at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2026. The printed circuit boards are extensively used in consumer electronics, medical devices, LEDs, industrial equipment and components, and many more areas. This is the main factor fuelling the growth of the market segment in upcoming years.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific regional market generated a revenue of $5,940.0 million in 2018 and is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2026. The presence of most of the leading market players in the region and the innovative strategies taken by them are the major attributors behind the growth of the market.

Other Highlights of the Market

According to recent report by Research Dive, the global electronic chemical market is predicted to garner a revenue of $35,866.5 million during the forecast period, 2019-2026. Some of the key players of the market include Honeywell International, Inc., MacDermid, Inc, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Air Liquide SA, Solvay S. A., and Wacker Chemie AG among others.

The report also covers market dynamics and COVID-19 impact analysis along with drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, and regions. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations. Marketing executives, shareholders, investors, and other professionals in search of detailed and reliable data on supply, demand, and future estimations would find the report beneficial.

