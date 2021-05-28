Global Electronic Protection Device Coating Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period

The global electronic protection device coating market has witnessed a drastic decline during the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to recover in the 2nd or 3rd quarter of 2023, recording a significant revenue.

The main reason behind this downfall of the market is the months-long stoppage of supply chain and manufacturing industries during 2020. Almost all the countries imposed lockdown and restrictions in movements in order to cut the chain of infection of the deadly coronavirus. Because of these restrictions, the production of electronics devices came to a halt. Shortage of manual workforce and raw materials also affected the market during this epidemic.

However, there are also a few exceptions. The companies working on manufacturing of medical devices, and remote monitoring devices experienced a rise in the growth chart during the critical period.

The demand of the electronic protection device market is predicted to increase in 2nd or 3rd quarter of 2023 or when the pandemic relaxes. The wearable consumer electronics, automotive products are popular among the working urban population, which will increase the demand of these consumer products once the life will become normal again.

Key Players of the Market and Strategies

The report enlists the leading players of the global market of electronic protection device coating market. They include Dow Corning, Dymax Corporation, Kisco, MG Chemicals, Electrolube, Chase Corporation, HB Fuller, and Henkel AG among others.

These market players are concentrating on developing strategies such as new product launches, research and development, following trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions.

For instance, in October 2018, Electrolube, a global manufacturer of specialist electro-chemicals for the automotive, electronics, LED and industrial manufacturing industries, launched a series of brand new silicone conformal and polyurethane coating products. The product launch was held in SMT Hybrid Packaging exhibition in Nuremberg.

Key Highlights of the Report

According to recent report by Research Dive, the global electronic protection device coating market is estimated to generate a revenue of $19,254.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%. The report is inclusive of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

