Adoption of Collagen Peptides to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased Consumer

There is a rising demand for collagen peptides from the food & beverage sector across the globe, which is a significant factor anticipated to bolster the growth of the global collagen peptides market over the forecast period (2020 to 2027). This increasing demand is majorly because collagen peptide is a major functional food ingredient in various food items. In addition, it is also used as a thickener or clarifying agent in beer, fruit juices, and wine products. Further, the growing awareness about health consciousness amongst people across the globe is boosting the consumption of nutritional products and thus, driving the growth of the global market.

Moreover, growing R&D activities for the novel product development based on customer personalization and the initiatives taken by various governments across the globe to promote healthy diet are factors estimated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global collagen peptides market in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

The global collagen peptides market has witnessed a healthy growth due to rising utilization of collagen peptides in food & beverage applications. But, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on the growth of the global market. The decline in growth rate during the pandemic crisis can be attributed to drop in meat consumption, especially bovine and marine products around the world. This factor has directly impacted the collagen peptides production as beef and fish waste are main raw materials for collagen products.

However, various leading companies functioning in the global industry are continuously implementing numerous business tactics such as joint ventures and new product launches to sustain during the pandemic period. For example, in April 2020, GELITA AG, the leading global supplier of collagen proteins, launched a new bioactive collagen peptide, ‘VERISOL’ for improvement in hair growth. According to a study conducted on 44 women for 26 weeks, the company found about 31% rise in hair growth.

Prominent Market Players

Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global collagen peptides market. These players include Tessenderlo Group, GELITA AG, Darling Ingredients, Holista Colltech, Nitta Gelatin India Limited, Collagen Solutions Plc, Amicogen, FOODMATE CO. LTD., GELNEX, and Ewald-Gelatine GmbH.

