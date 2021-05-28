Organic Food Market to Witness Increased Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period

The global organic food market registered a revenue of $162,036.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach up to $416,049.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2019 to 2027. The enormous growth of the global market can be mainly attributed to the increasing awareness amongst people related to the benefits of consuming organic food. Organic food restricts the use of any chemical pesticides, fertilizer or preservatives, and are good for boosting the immune system as they are farmed using natural resources. Thus, more people are accepting organic food due to the presence of several benefits. Besides, the improved distribution channel and an increase in disposable income of people across the globe are other factors expected to drive the growth of the global market in the coming years. However, the lower shelf life and high costs associated with organic foods are estimated to restrict the market growth by 2027.

Regional Outlook

The North America region accounted for $59,305.4 million in 2019 and is estimated to hold the largest share in the global organic food industry during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand of organic food and the presence of large number of retail shops such as Costco, Walmart, and many others in the region.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market for organic food registered a revenue of $21,712.9 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The significant growth of the region is mainly due to the presence of several organic food manufacturers and the rise in income level of people.

Major Market Players and Recent Developments

Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global organic food market. These players include Clif Bar & Company, Organic Valley, Dole Food Co., Inc., Frito-Lay, Dean Foods, Newman’s Own, Inc., Whole Foods Market IP. L.P., and The Kroger Co., Inc. These key players are implementing numerous strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, investments in R&D activities, and product development to gain a competitive edge in the global industry.

