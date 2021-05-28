Plant Based Meat Market to Witness Surge in Demand Owing to Rising End-use Adoption

The global plant based meat market registered a revenue of $17,076.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach up to $68,448.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2019 to 2027. The tremendous growth of the global market can be mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity, and others, and the growing adoption of vegan trend amongst people across the globe. In addition, the entry of pioneering market leaders like Unilever in the plant based meat industry is another factor expected to drive the overall market growth.

In the recent years, the companies dealing with food businesses have observed a noteworthy growth in the sales of plant-based meat products majorly due to health benefits provided by these products such as no cholesterol, no antibiotics, and less saturated fats. For instance, in July 2020, the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) witnessed 23% growth in the sales of plant-derived meat products. Moreover, the leading companies operating in the global plant based meat industry are entering into the plant-based meat business, which is predicted to accelerate the growth of the global market in the coming years. For example, in December 2018, Unilever, a leading British-Dutch consumer goods company, completed the acquisition of Vegetarian Butcher, a leading player in meat substitutes, with an aim to develop and expand the plant-derived food offerings.

Market Opportunities

Increasing government initiatives to create awareness amongst people related to the importance of plant-based meats is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global market by 2027. For instance, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) conducted a campaign called ‘Eat Right India’ in 2018. The aim of the campaign was to promote a sustainable diet that features plant-based foods in order to support the fight against climate change. This was a major step from the Indian government ministry as animal agriculture is a leading cause of climate change.

Major Market Players

Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global plant based meat market. These players include Pinnacle Foods Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods, Inc., Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Lightlife Foods, Inc., Sweet Earth, Inc., Schouten Europe B.V., Impossible Foods Inc., Hain Celestial, The Kraft Heinz Company, Beyond Meat, Monde Nissin, Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC, Kellogg’s Company, Taifun-Tofu GmbH, Nutrisoy Pty Ltd, Fry Family Food, Hügli Holding AG, VBites Foods Ltd., Nasoya Foods, and Turtle Island Foods, Inc. These players are implementing numerous strategies such as strategic partnerships, product development, and mergers & acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the global industry.

