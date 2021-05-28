Global Southeast Asia Meat Product Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

The growing demand for frozen meat products, ready-to-eat meat products, and other products is boosting the growth of the Southeast Asia meat product market. Moreover, evolving technologies which inspire people to adopt the high standard of living and urbanization in the Southeast Asian region is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, to uphold the product quality and fulfill all the demands of customers, foremost meat producers are expanding their product line by introducing novel instant food products and adding smart packaging to their products. Owing to all these factors, the Southeast Asia meat product market growth is rising significantly.

The meat production sector is developing at an accelerated rate owing to the growing urban population and rising incomes of people in Southeast Asian countries. Additionally, the rise in the use of innovative technologies, such as meat culture, are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the artificial production of meat in the coming years.

Key Players in the Market

Some of the leading players of the Southeast Asia meat product industry, such as Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL., Bangi Argo Malaysia., BETAGRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, Chop Hup Chong Food Industries Pte Ltd., GFPT Public Company Limited., Thai-German Meat Product Company Limited, Centaco, Saha Farms Co. Ltd, F & G Food Pte Ltd, Angliss Singapore Pte Ltd., and others are taking various business growth initiatives such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These strategies have helped these companies in obtaining a leading-edge in the market in the recent period.

In November 2020, F&G Food Pte Ltd., one of Singapore’s leading producers and suppliers of quality Chinese sausages and numerous types of waxed meats, launched TWO novel products, called canned chicken ham and pork ham.

Such innovative developments by market players are contributing to the growth of the Southeast Asia meat product industry. As per a report by Research Dive, the Southeast Asia meat product market is foreseen to garner a significant revenue of $1,17,259.2 million by 2026 and witness widespread growth from 2019 to 2026.

