Smart Irrigation Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global Smart Irrigation Market will be worth USD 2,877.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing penetration rate of smartphones in the developing economies offers growth opportunities for the future as some of the irrigation controller providers are delivering voice assistance service based automated scheduling for irrigation. The increasing usage of smartphones by the developing economies’ population can help the farmers obtain information on weather change and Climate data.

Rising smart cities across several countries in the world are expected to increase the adoption of controllers. The development of smart cities is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the market of smart irrigation controller. The demand for advanced irrigation systems in countries with severe weather conditions is most likely to propel the industry’s growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

The non-Agriculture segment held the largest market share of 58.6% in the year 2019, owing to the increasing adoption of the smart irrigation controllers by the commercial and residential land contractors.

The Weather-based system is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of weather-based systems by the contractors and managers of commercial building and golf course and landscaping.

The Controllers are the most widely used component in the global smart irrigation market as the technologically advanced smart controllers can automatically adjust schedules for irrigation to any environmental changes by using the sensor and weather data.

Key participants include The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, Hunter Industries, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., Manna Irrigation, Galcon, and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Irrigation Market on the basis of System Type, Component, Application, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sensor-based system Weather-based system

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sensors Controllers Water Flow Meters Others (Wireless communication equipment, routers, gateways)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Agricultural (open field, greenhouses) Non-Agricultural (Golf Courses, Residential, sports ground, Turf & Landscapes, Forestry)



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Smart Irrigation market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Focal Points of the Global Smart Irrigation Market Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Smart Irrigationmarket segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.

Executive Summary: In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length.

Regional Analysis: The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market

Competitive Landscape: The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Smart Irrigation industry.

Manufacturers' portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product profiles, production value and capacity, and other vital information.

