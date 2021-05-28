Sugar Substitutes Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The global Sugar Substitutes Market is forecasted to be worth USD 22.53 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The international stringent quality standards set for sugar substitutes and uncertainty regarding sugar substitutes’ adverse effects might hamper the industry’s growth. Additionally, the product claim issue might act as a restraint to the growing sales of the product in the global sugar substitute industry over the forecast period.

The rapid urbanization, coupled with the increasing spending power of consumers on processed food and beverages in the developing economies, is most likely to propel the industry’s growth of the region. Besides, the presence of a large number of key manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the demand of the industry. The increasing investments in the R & D to introduce novel products containing blends of sugar substitutes and prebiotics or probiotics are projected to present lucrative opportunities for the emerging players in the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, ClearFlo, a stevia flavor enhancer, was launched by Cargill. The ClearFlo was made in order to meet the requirements of high-intensity sweeteners in the industry.

The Low-intensity sweeteners are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period as they are used extensively in the food & beverage industry.

The beverage segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing demand for natural and sports drinks with nutritional enrichment and low-calorie content.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing disposable income and increasing health-conscious population.

Key participants include Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Roquette, JK Sucralose Inc., and The Nutra Sweet Company, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Sugar Substitutes Market on the basis of Origin, Type, Composition, Application, and region:

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Artificial/Synthetic Natural

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) High-fructose syrups Low-intensity sweeteners High-intensity sweeteners

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sugar Alcohols Stevia Saccharine Sucralose Cyclamate Aspartame Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Beverage Food Pharmaceuticals Personal care



Regional Analysis:

The report provides an investigation of the global market in various geographical regions. The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report covers a detailed examination of the market scenarios and trends on a regional and global level.

Key geographical regions analyzed in the report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sugar Substitutes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Sugar Substitutes Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing preference among consumers for low-calorie foods

4.2.2.2. Growing number of diabetic & obesity population

4.2.2.3. Increasing usage of sugar substitutes in bakery & food products

4.2.2.4. Fluctuations in sugar prices

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Uncertainty regarding adverse effects of the sugar substitutes

4.2.3.2. Stringent policies and regulations for sugar substitute

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Sugar Substitutes Market By Origin Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Origin Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Artificial/Synthetic

5.1.2. Natural

READ MORE…!

