Peritoneal Dialysis Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.73 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include higher incidences of kidney diseases, lifestyle diseases & chronic diseases that affect the function of the kidneys of removing the waste product from the blood. Technological advancement in healthcare equipment & diagnosis solutions and higher investment in the healthcare systems are some of the supplementary factors that help drive the market growth.

A higher preference for the peritoneal dialysis over the most common system of dialysis called hemodialysis has been a crucial reason behind the higher enforcement of this market. The drastic difference in the lifestyle flexibility & independence, reduced restriction in the diet, long-lasting residual kidney functioning compared to hemodialysis are some of the reasons the patients and the doctors are now being more inclined towards the peritoneal dialysis.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2019, Baxter International Inc. revealed its planning for higher investment in its manufacturing of peritoneal dialysis (PD) technologies situated in the United States. Renal care is the most prominent source of income for the company, and investment in such a sector would expeditiously increase the market value of the company.

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), with its machine-free performances and higher efficacy in daily activity, have been extensively preferred and occupies a higher market share compared to Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD).

The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the healthcare instruments & techniques and growing incidences of chronic diseases, and a huge economic development along with a mentionable shift in the patient preference for a better treatment system deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market Baxter International, Nipro, B. Braun Melsungen, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Covidien, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Medical Components, Huaren Pharmaceutical, NephroPlus, Northwest Kidney Centers, Satellite Healthcare, NxStage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market on the basis of Product, Type, End-User, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Peritoneal Dialysis Solution Device Peritoneal Dialysis Set Catheter Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Home-Based Dialysis Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Peritoneal Dialysis market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

