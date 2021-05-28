Voice Biometrics Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Drivers, Research Methodology and Forecast Till 2027

The global Voice Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing high demand owing to the rise in advancement in software and hardware. Rapid urbanization and adoption of digital technology in industries like Telecommunications and IT, BFSI, Government, and Defense will drive the demand for the voice biometric. The proliferation of digital devices in everyday activities has created a need for advanced protection solutions. Some of the commonly used biometric technology are radio networks, mobile phones and landlines, virtual private networks, voice over IP networks, and microphones.

Key Highlights From The Report

LumenVox, in January 2020, launched an advanced suite of voice biometric authentication technologies, naming them Version 8. This technology implements AI and biometrics to authenticate customer-agent interaction.

The Access Control and Authentication dominated the market for voice biometrics. The high level of awareness among organizations regarding the confidentiality of their data and the need to protect from malware targeted cyber-attacks while using cloud computing services will drive the segment’s demand.

The cloud deployment type held the largest market share of 57.4% in the year 2019. The benefits provided by cloud-like data accessibility, quick implementation, lower cost, and 24×7 availability will foster the demand for voice biometrics.

North America held the largest market share of voice biometrics. The region is prone to several sophisticated cyber-attacks owing to the presence of influential financial sectors, tech companies, and the profitable telecommunication industry. There is a high demand for efficient technology for the protection of their data and financial information.

Key participants include Verint, Nuance Communications, Pindrop, Acculab, NICE, Phonexia, Auraya, VoicePIN, LumenVox, and SESTEK, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Voice Biometrics Market on the basis of component, type, application, organization size, deployment type, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Services Professional Services Training and Education Consulting Support and Maintenance Deployment and Integration Managed Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Passive Voice Biometrics Active Voice Biometrics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fraud Detection and Prevention Access Control and Authentication Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation Other Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cloud On-Premises Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Retail and eCommerce Government and Defense Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Telecommunications and IT Healthcare Others



The Global Voice Biometrics Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Focal Points of the Global Voice Biometrics Market Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Voice Biometricsmarket segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.

This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Voice Biometricsmarket segmentation based on product type and application spectrum. Executive Summary: In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length.

In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length. Regional Analysis: The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market

The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market Competitive Landscape: The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Voice Biometrics industry.

The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Voice Biometrics industry. Manufacturers’ portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product profiles, production value and capacity, and other vital information.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Voice Biometrics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Voice Biometrics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Demand for Robust Fraud Detection

4.2.2.2. Need for Reducing Authentication and Identification Costs

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Security and Privacy Issues With New Advanced Technologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Voice Biometrics Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.2. Services

5.1.2.1. Professional Services

5.1.2.1.1. Training and Education

5.1.2.1.2. Consulting

5.1.2.1.3. Support and Maintenance

5.1.2.1.4. Deployment and Integration

5.1.2.2. Managed Services

READ MORE…!

