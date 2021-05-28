Mobile Satellite Services Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

The global Mobile Satellite Services Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.19 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key drivers expected to boost the market growth for mobile satellite services are growing demand for mobility, rising connectivity of smartphone and satellite technologies, and increasing developments in digital technology across the world. Moreover, rising consumer awareness of the benefits of satellite services and low transport costs are factors also anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

November 2019-EchoStar Mobile, a division of EchoStar Corporation and a mobile satellite manufacturer providing connectivity throughout the North Sea, Europe, and the Mediterranean Sea via a unified satellite and terrestrial network, announced the introduction of the innovative Hughes 4500 S-band terminal to deliver secure connectivity over mobile satellite.

The Land Mobile Satellite Service is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to widespread use in the defense and military industries.

The data service segment held the largest market share of 35.3% in 2019, owing to Its ability to deliver satellite data to government entities to inform warnings of disasters at an early stage.

Key participants include Ericsson, Globalstar, Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., Inmarsat plc, ORBCOMM, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, EchoStar Corporation, Intelsat Corporation, Viasat, Inc., and Telstra Corporation Limited among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile Satellite Service Market on the basis of type, service, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Maritime MSS Aeronautical MSS Land MSS Broadcast MSS Personal MSS

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Data Service Video Service Tracking and Monitoring Service Voice Service

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace & Defense Transportation Oil & Gas Media & Entertainment BFSI Automotive Mining Aviation IT and Telecom Government Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Mobile Satellite Services market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of the Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast estimation and assessment of the Global Mobile Satellite Services Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Mobile Satellite Services Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Mobile Satellite Services Market

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mobile Satellite Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mobile Satellite Services Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for mobility

4.2.2.2. Rising advancements in digital technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High manufacturing cost

4.2.3.2. Time Consuming procedure

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Mobile Satellite Services Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Maritime MSS

5.1.2. Aeronautical MSS

5.1.3. Land MSS

5.1.4. Broadcast MSS

5.1.5. Personal MSS

CONTINUED…!

