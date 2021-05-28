Dietary Supplements Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis By Emergen Research

The global Dietary Supplements Market is forecasted to be worth USD 235.87 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. New product launches for weight management are anticipated to increase the demand for dietary supplements among the bodybuilders and athletes. The growing initiatives of the government to promote the weight management programs and support the production of herbal supplements will surely drive the demand for dietary supplements.

Growing awareness of personalized nutritional products and supplements among the consumers has shifted the consumer preferences towards dietary supplements. Increasing investments in the R&D of nutraceuticals are expected to further boost the industry’s growth over the years.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/155

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Nestle S.A. acquired Persona Personalized Nutrition Company in order to expand its services globally and to remain competitive in the growing industry.

Vitamins held the largest market share of 33.5% in the year 2019 as they are extensively used by the athletes and working professionals in the form of liquids, powder, and multivitamin tablets.

Online Channels are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period due to the advantages of cash-on-delivery and favorable discounts.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the growing awareness of healthy food consumption and the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Nestle S.A., GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Glanbia, Bayer AG, Arkopharma Laboratories Pharmaceutiques, Pfizer, and Archer Daniels Midland, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Dietary Supplements Market on the basis of Ingredient, Distribution Channel, End User, Application, Form, and region:

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Minerals Vitamins Herbal Supplements Omega fatty acids Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates Protein & Amino acids Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Channels Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Pharmacies & Drug Stores Others

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Geriatric Infants Adults Children Pregnant Women

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bone & Joint Health Energy & Weight management Diabetes Immunity Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Capsules Liquids Powders Tablets Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Dietary Supplements market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/155

Key Benefits of the Global Dietary Supplements Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast estimation and assessment of the Global Dietary Supplements Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Dietary Supplements Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Dietary Supplements Market

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Dietary Supplements Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising health concerns

4.2.2.2. Increasing healthcare costs

4.2.2.3. Increasing production of Quality supplements

4.2.2.4. Changing lifestyle and dietary habits

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising demand for organic food

4.2.3.2. High price of the Dietary Supplements

4.2.3.3. Product recalls

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Dietary Supplements Market By Ingredient Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Ingredient Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Minerals

5.1.2. Vitamins

5.1.3. Herbal Supplements

5.1.4. Omega fatty acids

5.1.5. Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates

5.1.6. Protein & Amino acids

5.1.7. Others

READ MORE…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dietary-supplements-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Product (Peritoneal Dialysis Solution, Peritoneal Dialysis Set, Device, Catheter), By Type (CAPD, APD), By End-User (Home-Based Dialysis, Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Voice Biometrics Market By Component, By Type, By Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Access Control and Authentication, Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation, Other), By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By Industry Vertical, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Smart Glass Market By Application (Architectural, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Power Generation, Others), By Technology (Electrochromic, PDLC, SPD, Thermochromic, Photochromic) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Mobile Satellite Services Market By Type (Maritime MSS, Aeronautical MSS, Land MSS, Broadcast MSS, Personal MSS), By Services (Data Service, Video Service, Tracking and Monitoring Service, Voice Service), By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market By Type (Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT), Circulating tumor DNA, Donor-derived cell-free DNA), By Technology (MPSS, t-MPS, SNP, Others), Application (Transplantation, Gynecology, Oncology), By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs