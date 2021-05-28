Vertical Farming Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Vertical Farming Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 19% during 2021-2027. Vertical farming is an innovative approach used to produce food and medicinal plants in vertically stacked layers such as skyscrapers, used warehouses or shipping containers. It promotes nutritious and quality fresh food in large quantities, without resorting to favorable weather, high water use, skilled labor and high soil fertility. It also ensures stable yields and consistency in crop production throughout the year along with climate control and is not affected by external environmental factors such as diseases, pests or predator attacks.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Growth Mechanism

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

By Component

Irrigation Component

Lighting

Sensor

Climate Control

Building Material

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

By Structure

Building-based Vertical Farms

Container-based Vertical Farms

Company Profile

AeroFarms

Freight Farms

Green Sense Farms, LLC

BrightFarms Inc.

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Agrilution Systems GmbH

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Vertical Farming Market

The market share of the global Vertical Farming Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Vertical Farming Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Vertical Farming Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Vertical Farming Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Vertical Farming Market Report

What was the Vertical Farming Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Vertical Farming Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

