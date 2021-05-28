Asia Pacific Diving Suits Market Share 2021: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Asia Pacific diving suits market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The rising number of diving centers has increased the demand for institutional sales of diving suits as all the water activities organized by organizations make it mandatory to wear diving suits for safety purpose. Apart from these centers, rising tourism, human interference in marine life in some of Asian marine hotspots also positively impacts the demand for diving suits in the region.

The top-five contributing countries of plastic waste to the ocean are all located in the Asia-Pacific region. Therefore, now various authorities and organizations have started cleaning water bodies. Such activities involve deep diving in contaminated region, which increases the demand for dry suits in the region. Thus, the market for diving suits is anticipated to grow in the region with increasing number of individuals who are getting attracted towards diving activities as well the rising number of diving centers.

Further, the region is home to Oceania countries including Australia and New Zealand. Australia and New Zealand have rich marine flora and fauna, which are famous across the world. Australia offers some of the best diving sites in the world among which, the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland is the world’s largest coral reef system composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands stretching for over 2,300 kilometers over an area of approximately 344,400 square kilometers. Australia also offers snorkeling tour to tourist in the Great Barrier Reef and Whitsundays Islands. Whereas in New Zealand, scuba diving is one of the major attractions of the tourist across the globe. New Zealand also has rich marine life, historic wreck, and coral reefs. Some the famous scuba diving sites in New Zealand includes Poor Knights Islands, White Island, Tui Wreck, Kaikoura, Fox Glacier, among others. Therefore, these beautiful and amazing sites drives the coastal tourism, which positively impacts the diving suits market for water sports application. The diving suits market in the region is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segments Covered- by Product, Price Range, and Sales Channel

Countries Covered- China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Aqua Lung International; Beuchat; Johnson Outdoors Inc.; MARES; and Tabata Co., Ltd.

Asia Pacific Diving Suits Market Report Segment

By Product

Dry Suits

Semi-Dry Suits

Wet Suits

By Price Range

Low-Priced

Moderately Priced

High-Priced

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

