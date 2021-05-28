Conjecture: The impact of COVID-19 on Non-phthalate Plasticizer Market

A latest report by Research Dive on the global non-phthalate plasticizers market claims that the market is expected to garner $4300 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.40% from 2020 to 2027. Get FREE Sample Before Purchase

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

According to the report, rising government rules for restricting the use of standard toxic plasticizers has triggered the demand for non-phthalate plasticizers, thus boosting the growth of the global non-phthalate plasticizers market. In addition, growing focus of manufacturers on producing non-phthalate plasticizers, with higher wear resistance and high-pressure tolerance, is expected to reveal lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, high prices of non-phthalate plasticizers are expected to curtail the global market growth.

The report segments the non-phthalate plasticizers market into types, applications, end users, and region.

Based on types, the report bifurcates the market into following sub-segments:

Aliphatics

Adipates

Terephthalates

Trimellitates

Epoxies

Benzoates

Among these, the adipates plasticizer segment is expected to observe fastest growth throughout the projected period; mostly because these type of non-phthalate plasticizers are strong and provide required electrical properties at low temperatures.

Based on applications, the report categorizes the market into the following sub-segments:

Wire & Cable

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Adhesives & Sealants

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Film & Sheet

Among these, the flooring & wall covering plasticizers segment is projected to observe significant throughout the projected period; mostly because these type of non-phthalate plasticizers are greatly compressible and provides low density in polyvinyl chloride when used as a covering for flooring and/or wall.

Regional Analysis:



The report provides the condition of the global non-phthalate plasticizers market over numerous regions including the following:

Asia Pacific

Europe

LAMEA

North America

Among these, the European region is projected to hold a maximum market share of the non-phthalate plasticizers market in the forecast period. This is mostly owing to the growing need for polyvinyl chloride products in several residential, manufacturing, and industrial sectors in the region.

Market Players and Business Strategies:

The report mentions some of the leading players in the global non-phthalate plasticizers market including the following:

Velsicol Chemical Co.

Kao Co.

Vertellus Holdings LLC

Emerald Performance Materials LLC

Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry Co Ltd.

The HallStar Co.

PTT Chemical International Pvt. Ltd.

KLJ Group

PolyOne Co.

Lanxess AG

The report provides some of the top business strategies of the players such as mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, innovative advances, new product launches, along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis.

