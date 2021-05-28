Top 2021 trends and Covid-19 Impact has brought huge changes in the Polyethylene Wax Market

This report provides detailed insights on the present position and future perspective of the industry. The report is a reliable research study, delivering complete market insights for investors, new entrants, stakeholders, prevailing market players, shareholders, etc. Research Dive has added a new report to its offerings on the global polyethylene wax market. According to the report, the market is expected to surpass $1344 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2020 to 2027.

The report segments the global polyethylene wax market into technology, product, application, and region.

High-Density Polymerized Product Segment to Seize Highest Market Share in the Forecast Period

Among product segment, the high-density polymerized product sub-segment is estimated to grab highest market share and dominate the market during the forecast period. This is mainly because high-density polymerized type of polyethylene wax is greatly used due to its high density and tensile strength.

Masterbatches Segment to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period

Among application segment, the masterbatches sub-segment is projected to observe notable growth and grab highest market share during the forecast period. This is mostly due to its growing applications in various industrial sectors such as food and packaging sector and printing ink and plastic manufacturing factories.

Asia-Pacific Region to Unlock Rewarding Market Opportunities

The report evaluates the global polyethylene wax market across several regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to unlock several rewarding opportunities mainly due to the existence of numerous polythene wax manufacturers, growing infrastructure facilities, and rising industrial development in the region.

Major Players in the Market:

The leading players that are profiled in the report include Westlake Chemical Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, The International Group, Inc., SCG Chemicals, WIWAX, Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc., Clariant AG, BASF SE, Synergy Additives, Arya Chem Inc., Micro Powders, Inc., Innospec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and others. The report caters numerous industry-top business strategies such as product inventions & developments, product/service line, business performance, and SWOT analysis of the leading players, active in the global polyethylene wax industry.

