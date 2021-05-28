LED Table Lamp Market is Booming Worldwide | Koninklijke Philips N.V,OSRAM GmbH

Latest released the research study on Global LED Table Lamp Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. LED Table Lamp Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the LED Table Lamp. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),OSRAM GmbH (Germany),Ningbo Liangliang (China),Panasonic (Japan),GUANYA (Australia),OPPLE Lighting (China),Yingke Lighting Electric (China),DP Lighting Electric Tech (China)

Definition:

The rising demand for lightweight, cost-effective, and durable lighting fixtures to provide brighter light is boosting the LED table lamps market. These find highest application in household and offices. LED table lamp is a small lamp installed with LED lighting fixtures which is placed on the table to provide sufficient light for the purpose of reading or studying. This table lamp uses ultra white light which consumes less power supply as compared to the conventional lamps. There are available in different shapes, size, and color depending on the power consumption which enhances the room decorations. The increasing R&D activities by players to provide sleeker, lower power consuming lamps with additional features is likely to drive the market demand in the forecast period.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global LED Table Lamp Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Rapid Technological Advances boosting Market Growth

Availability of LED Table Lamps for Specific Application in Accordance to End-users.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the Demand for a Lightweight, Cost Effective, Durable Lighting Solutions

Innovation in Designing for Sophisticated LED Lamps with Low Power Consumption.

Opportunities:

Adoption of Automation in Home Based Lighting Systems

Challenges:

High Level of entry barriers for emerging players

The Global LED Table Lamp Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Reading Lamp, Decorative Lamp, Portable Lamp), Application (Home Appliance, Commercial Appliance, Others), Wavelength Range (Red (Around 700 nanometers), Blue-violet (Near 400 nanometers))

Market Insights:

August 2018, SYSKA LED has introduced an Alexa AI assistant-compatible Smart Table lamp The company claims that the SYSKA Smart LED lamp has a long lasting life of up to 30,000 hours which is more than five years and provides a two-year warranty on the product.

Merger Acquisition:

September 2018, Signify company announced the introduction of the new Philips GreenPower LED top lighting high output with a light efficacy up to 3.0 Âµmol/J and an output of 800 Âµmol/s. The new module will help greenhouse growers improve the growth of vegetables, fruits, flowers and other crops that require a lot of light.

In addition to higher light levels and improved efficiency, the high output modules will have a lifetime of 35,000 hours and give growers greater control over their growing climate because of minimal heat radiation while accelerating the growth cycle and enabling more efficient use of grow space.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

