Display Dielectric Materials Market research report showing compound annual growth rate and forecast till 2026

The dielectric materials are non-conductor of electricity, but an efficient supporter of electrostatic field. These materials can be extremely polarized with the help of electric field to store electric energy. When placed in an applied electric field these materials does not let the electricity pass through it. But electric charge in dielectric material can shift from equilibrium position, and this displacement is called electrical polarization. Dielectric materials have electric dipole moment permanently, which is a unit that can separate the negative and positive charges by a small distance.

Uses of Dielectric Materials in Various Applications

As per Research Dive blog, the dielectric materials are of two types – polar and nonpolar dielectric materials. Some of the uses of dielectrics in many applications are:

The dielectric materials are used for energy storage in capacitors.

The highly polarized dielectric materials are also used to improve the performance of semiconductor device.

Dielectrics are majorly used in display applications such as LED, LCD, OLED and others.

The thin films of barium strontium titanate are dielectric which provides low leakage current and high tenability as they are used in microwave tunable devices.

In industrial coatings, parylene acts as a barrier between the external environment and substrate.

Mineral oils are used as dielectric liquids in the electrical transformers to help in the cooling process.

A specifically processed dielectric material, electrets, used as an electrostatic equivalent to magnets.

Recent Developments in the Industry

The demand for dielectric materials has grown progressively as the displays used for tablets and smartphones have evolved from normal screens to high definition screens. The shift from TFT screens to OLED displays is a clear indication of the major role dielectric materials are playing in displays industry. The research, technological innovations, and the fabrication processes of the displays and materials, all, together, have geared the growth of display dielectric materialsmarket.

In August 2019,Luumii, a joint venture between Koja (Cayman) Co. Ltd. and Rohinni LLC, announced mass production of their mini and micro LED-based solutions for logo lighting and computer keyboard backlights. Currently, the production output of Luumii at their manufacturing facility at Suzhou is approximately 40,000 units per month. The company is now targeting 100,000 units per month by the end of the year.

The Wall, a 166” micro LED display by Samsung was demonstrated at CES in 2018. In July 2018, the company announced plans on presenting a microLED TV with 4K to consumer market in 2019.Later on in October 2019, the shipments of The Wall Luxury had begun.

Forecast Analysis Display Dielectric Materials Market

Global display dielectric materials market is estimated to witness a positive growth during the forecast period. Rapid growth in the adoption of Quantum Dot LCS displays and OLED is anticipated to drive the demand for the global market from 2019 to 2026. In addition, continuous technical advancements in dielectric displays are also predicted to propel the market growth in the coming years. However, price of raw material and cost of advanced displays are considered to be major factors restricting the growth of display dielectric materials market.

Distinctive features and rising demand for advanced displays are significant factors gearing thethe growth of global market in the near future. As per Research Dive report statistics, the global display dielectric materials market is likely to reach up to $88,004.9 million by the end of 2026. Geographically, the Asia Pacific duty free retailing market is likely to dominate the industry owing to the presence of numerous manufacturing facilities in the developing countries including China and India. In addition, the report profiles prominent players operating in the global industry who are focusing more on R&D activities and product development to enhance their market size in the global display dielectric materials industry.

