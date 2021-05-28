Oil Condition Monitoring Market strategic assessment and forecast till 2026

What is oil condition monitoring?

An integral aspect of any predictive maintenance program is Oil Condition Monitoring (OCM). OCM involves the assessment, control, and review of improvements in the toxicity and chemical content of lubricant and fuel oil, and the recording of new and end-of-life deterioration of oil quality. This knowledge offers insights into efficiency and reliability problems and can form the basis of a successful maintenance program.

Why monitor oil condition?

Precise, high-quality oil condition monitoring gives a deep insight into the equipment’s safety and status. Oil, water, or acid pollution can rapidly cause the oil to lose the lubrication characteristics and damage to the machine. Small invisible problems are expressed in minor changes in oil condition if left to grow, which can cause a significant breakdown. Because the oil condition degrades with use, you may define the exact time for operation without risk.

Savings and benefits

With oil condition tracking, end users can achieve operational savings. Many of the advantages are: service cycle optimization, prompt detection of potential defects, insights in possible modes of failure, reduced repair and servicing, increasing output of equipment, reduced oil sampling, reduced waste and disposal from oil and reduced downtime. Up to 35% of the service intervals may be increased. The time lost as a result of failure could be decreased by 20% because of early detection. In addition to real-time patterns and data mining.

Applications

In the world, businesses from all over the globe use oil condition monitoring to improve the efficiency of equipment dramatically, minimize running costs and raise its financial returns, from wind turbines and pumps to generators. It is very important to ensure that the oil conditions are optimized, and maintenance on-site is rationalized, from essential off-the-shelf goods to complete turn-key solutions-eventually, saving time and money.

Drivers

If tracking oil conditions is carried out correctly, it prevents leakage and system failures so that excessive time usage can be stopped. This aspect has contributed to a rapid increase in demand for the monitoring of the oil condition. Moreover, the need for cost- and electricity are other factors driving the growth of the market for oil condition monitoring.

Opportunities

The understanding of the monitoring of oil conditions among manufacturers, which can help reduce maintenance costs in the expectation that this market will generate key growth opportunities over the predicted period. The main growth potential for oil condition monitoring market is expected to be an increased understanding of the importance of tracking oil conditions in developing countries.

Future Trends:

With significantly improved efficiency and versatility, Tan Delta Systems announced that it had released the OQSx-G2 next-generation oil conditions monitoring sensor. The OQSx-G2 consists of almost a decade of Research & Development, expertise, and consumer review tech. The new design permits us to deliver a variety of versatile solutions for all applications, from the most significant ship motors to large-scale vehicles at competitive cost points. Experience shows that Tan Delta oil condition control equipment operators can substantially decrease their operating cost while reducing annual oil consumption by up to 30%, while also benefiting the climate.

