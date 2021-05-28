Global Hose Clamps Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

Hose clamps or hose clips are devices used to attach and seal hoses to fittings such as barbs or nipples. Hose clamps are designed to hold the hose down and hold the hose over the fitting, preventing fluid from the hose from leaking out of the connection. The hose clamp is first attached to the edge of the hose. Hose clamps can be used in a variety of industries to ensure the transportation of products, liquids, gases and chemicals.

The Hose Clamps key players in this market include:

Norma Group SE

Oetiker

Togo Seisakusyo

Mubea

Ideal Clamp

Piolax

Kale Clamp

Yushin Precision Industrial

Tianjin Kainuo

Ladvik

Belfin Group

Rotor Clip

Murray Corporation

Peterson Spring

Voss Industries

By Type

Screw/Band (Worm Gear) Clamps

Spring Clamps

Wire Clamps

Ear Clamps

Others

By Application

Automobile

General Industry

Water Treatment

Others

