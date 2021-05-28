Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Market Share and Growth Analysis, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) is a rare genetic lipid disorder, which is characterized by the increase in the triglycerides (TGs) level due to reduction in the LPL, which is an enzyme that helps to break down chylomicrons (CMs) in the body. The reduction in the LPL leads to the buildup of CMs which are rich in the triglycerides. Nearly 70% of patients reported that FCS interfered significantly with their self-worth, emotional well-being, sleep, and mental functioning. The dietary restriction of fat intake and traditional TG-lowering agents is not so efficacious in these patients.

The current treatment of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) involves the restriction in the dietary fat intake allied with traditional TG-lowering agents like fibrates, statins, and niacin’s. However, there is no US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drug for the treatment of FCS, but in May 2019, Waylivra (volanesorsen) was conditionally approved by European Commission (EC) for the treatment of FCS.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/familial-chylomicronemia-syndrome-market

DelveInsight’s “Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Market Key Facts

The total prevalent population of FCS in the 7MM was assessed to be 5,801 in 2017, and are expected to increase during the study period while the total diagnosed prevalent population of FCS was found to be 2,900 in 2017.

Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS), followed by France and the United Kingdom. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population of FCS, in 2017.

Japan accounts for about 22% of the total 7MM prevalent population of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) (in 2017).

Among the 7MM, the highest number of prevalent cases of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) were estimated in the United States.

Key Benefits of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Market Report

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) market in the upcoming years.

The Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) market report covers Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Market

The Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Epidemiology

The Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Epidemiology Segmentation –

Total Prevalence of FCS

Total Diagnosed Prevalence of FCS

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of FCS

Treated Patient Pool of FCS

Severity- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of FCS

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the rise in numbers of companies taking interest in the development of drugs for FCS.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Companies –

Arrowhead

Akcea Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Amryt Pharma

Novelion Therapeutics

And many others

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Therapies Covered in the report include:

AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRX

ARO-APOC3

Lomitapide

AKCEA -APOCIII – LRx

And many others

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Market Overview at a Glance Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Disease Background and Overview Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Patient Journey Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Epidemiology and Patient Population Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Treatment Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Marketed Products Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Emerging Therapies Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Market. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Market Drivers Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/familial-chylomicronemia-syndrome-market

Latest Reports By DelveInsight:

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) Epidemiology Forecast

DelveInsight’s Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Anti-hypertension Market

DelveInsight’ s “Anti-hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anti-hypertension market size, share, growth, trends and market forecast for the 7MM (i.e the United States, Germany, Spain, France, the UK, Italy, and Japan).

Choroideremia Market Insight

DelveInsight’ s “Choroideremia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Choroideremia market size, share, growth, trends, and market forecast for the 7MM (i.e the United States, Germany, Spain, France, the UK, Italy, and Japan).

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Info:

Shruti Thakur

DelveInsight Business Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone No: +91-9650213330

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Healthcare Blog

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/familial-chylomicronemia-syndrome-market