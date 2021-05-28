Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Threapeutics Market Outlook, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) is a rare inherited disorder characterized by the accumulation of fats called sulfatides in cells. This accumulation especially affects cells in the nervous system that produce myelin, the substance that insulates and protects nerves. Nerve cells covered by myelin make up a tissue called white matter. This condition is called metachromatic leukodystrophy because when viewed under a microscope, sulfatide accumulation in cells appears as granules that are colored differently than other cellular material (metachromatic).

MLD is caused due to mutations in the ARSA gene, which provides instructions for making the enzyme arylsulfatase A. This enzyme is located in cellular structures called lysosomes, which are the cell’s recycling centers. Within lysosomes, arylsulfatase A helps break down sulfatides. A few individuals with metachromatic leukodystrophy have mutations in the PSAP gene. This gene provides instructions for making a protein that is broken up (cleaved) into smaller proteins that assist enzymes in breaking down various fats. One of these smaller proteins is called saposin B; this protein works with arylsulfatase A to break down sulfatides.

DelveInsight’s “Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Market Key Facts

As per the MalaCards Human Disease Database, Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) is inherited in an autosomal recessive manner with a prevalence of 1-9 per 100000 in Europe, the United States and worldwide and the age of onset of different forms of MLD varies.

According to the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD), the true prevalence rate of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) is unknown but is estimated to be between 1 in 40,000 and 1 in 160,000.

Through various secondary studies, it can be concluded that MLD affects both males and females equally.

As per the Myriad Women’s Health, MLD is divided into three forms: infantile (early-onset), juvenile (late-onset), and adult (late-onset) out of which infantile form is the most common with 50 to 60% of all the cases.

Key Benefits of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Market Report

Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) market in the upcoming years.

The Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) market report covers Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Market

The market size of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of prevalent cases in the 7MM.

The Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Epidemiology

The Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Epidemiology Segmentation –

Prevalent Population of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD)

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD)

Age-specific Prevalent Population of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) {Late infantile form, Juvenile form and Adult form}

Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of the Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that the market will comprise efficient treatment options. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period.

Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Companies –

Takeda

Orchard Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics

And many others.

Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Therapies covered in the report include:

TAK-611/SHP611

OTL-200

MGTA-456

And many others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Market Overview at a Glance Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Disease Background and Overview Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Patient Journey Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Epidemiology and Patient Population Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Treatment Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Marketed Products Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Emerging Therapies Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Market. Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Market Drivers Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

