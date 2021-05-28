Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market Size and Share Analysis, Key Companies, Emerging Therapies and Epidemiology Forecast

According to the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), Central serous chorioretinopathy (CSC), is a condition in which fluid accumulates under the retina, particularly the macula, which is the middle area of the retina responsible for central vision, causing a serous (fluid-filled) detachment and vision loss.

Diagnosis of CSC usually begins with a standard examination of the retina, which shows central shallow serous retinal detachment; this is confirmed by optical coherence tomography (OCT), fluorescein and/or indocyanine green (ICG) angiography, and optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA). CSC is typically a self-limiting disease, and visual recovery usually occurs within a few weeks to months without treatment. Several therapies have been used to treat chronic Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, including thermal laser treatments, oral medications, and eye injections.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/central-serous-chorioretinopathy-market

DelveInsight’s “Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Central Serous Chorioretinopathy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market Key Facts

As per a 2015 study conducted by Daruich et al. titled “Central serous chorioretinopathy: Recent findings and new physiopathology hypothesis”, a higher prevalence of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy among men was observed in several studies, with 72%–88% of cases occurring in male subjects. There was also variability in the reported age of affected patients, with the more recent epidemiological data reporting a higher mean age than generally assumed, ranging between 39 and 51 years.

According to the American Academy of Opthalmology (AAO), most patients who present with Central Serous Chorioretinopathy are between the ages of 28 to 68 years with an average age of 43 years. Those who are over 50 years of age are more likely to have bilateral disease (50%) with RPE loss and choroidal neovascularization compared to those less than 50 years of age (28.4%). CSCR tends to affect males (9.9/100,000) about six times more than females (1.7/100,000).

Sartini et al., (2019) conducted a study titled “Non-resolving, recurrent and chronic central serous chorioretinopathy: available treatment options” stated that CSC especially affects Western European descent and Asian patients. Generally, CSCR resolves in 3–4 months, nevertheless, about 15% of patients develop a chronic form or non-resolving CSCR. This kind of patient is older compared to ones affected by acute Central Serous Chorioretinopathy.

Key Benefits of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market Report

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market report provides an in-depth analysis of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market in the upcoming years.

The Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market report covers Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Central Serous Chorioretinopathy patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market

The market size of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of prevalent cases in the 7MM.

The Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Epidemiology

It can be observed that the prevalent cases of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSC) is expected to increase in the 7MM during the forecast year, with an improvement in treatment pattern as well.

The Central Serous Chorioretinopathy epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Central Serous Chorioretinopathy patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Central Serous Chorioretinopathy epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Epidemiology Segmentation –

Prevalent Population of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSC)

Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSC)

Age-specific Prevalent Population Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSC)

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSC)

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The pipeline of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSC) is very narrow which reflects that there is a high medical unmet need for potential treatment options for the patients. The dynamics of the Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the progress in the research and development activities so that the market will comprise efficient treatment regimens.

Targeted Therapy Technologies is one of the key companies in the Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market involved in therapeutic development.

Targeted Therapy Technologies is developing Episcleral Celecoxib for the treatment of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy. Celecoxib, a selective inhibitor of cyclooxygenase 2 enzyme, has been demonstrated to have anti-VEGF activity in the retinal cells.

In addition to this, the company is also developing Episcleral Dexamethasone, a type of corticosteroid, for the treatment of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy. Dexamethasone is a potent glucocorticoid with very little, if any, mineralocorticoid activity.

The pipeline for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy is not robust creating a high-medical unmet need for better treatment alternatives with prominent emerging drugs in the future.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Competitive Intelligence Analysis Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market Overview at a Glance Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Disease Background and Overview Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Patient Journey Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Treatment Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Marketed Products Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Emerging Therapies Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market Outlook (7 major markets) Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market. Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market Drivers Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/central-serous-chorioretinopathy-market

Latest Reports By DelveInsight:

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Pipeline Insight

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across Central Serous Chorioretinopathy market.

Brain Hemorrhage Market

DelveInsight’s “Brain Hemorrhage Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Brain Hemorrhage market size and shares analysis in the 7MM (i.e the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan).

Mitochondrial Myopathies Market

DelveInsight’s “Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Mitochondrial Myopathies market size and shares analysis in the 7MM (i.e the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan).

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) Market

DelveInsight’s “Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) market size and shares analysis in the 7MM (i.e the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan).

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Info:

Shruti Thakur

DelveInsight Business Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone No: +91-9650213330

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Healthcare Blog

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/central-serous-chorioretinopathy-market