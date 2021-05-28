Multi-Cloud Management Market : Business Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact, Regional Demand, And Top Players Analysis | Cloudyn, Dell, DoubleHorn, IBM, Jamcracker, RightScale

Latest added Multi-Cloud Management Vision Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Accenture, BMC Software, Inc.. Centurylink, Citrix Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudmore, Cloudyn, Dell Inc., DoubleHorn, IBM Corporation, Jamcracker, Inc., RightScale, Flexera, SixSq Sarl, Turbonomic, Inc., VMware. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Multi-Cloud Management Vision Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Multi-Cloud Management Vision Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on "Multi-Cloud Management Market, Application (Metering & Billing, Infrastructure & Resource, Compliance Management), Service Type (Cloud Automation, Migration & Integration), Deployment Model, Vertical & Region – Global Forecast To 2026″.

To Avail deep insights of Multi-Cloud Management Vision Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Multi-Cloud Management Vision Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Multi-cloud management enable enterprises to transfer their workload on multiple clouds with respective applications and data criticality. It enables management of multiple cloud services such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS and provides flexibility.

The multi-cloud management market is expected to grow from USD 1,169.5 million in 2021 to USD 4,492.7 million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.9% from 2021 to 2027. Avoidance of vendor lock-ins, increased agility and automation and rising Need for high level of governance and policy are the major factors that are expected to drive the market. Additionally, with the rise of adoption of containerization and microservices for cloud native applications, there is increase adoption of multi-cloud strategy by enterprises. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the market size based on applications, service type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

By platform, the enablement segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Among the platform segment, the external enablement segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The external enablement platform is expected to grow in the coming years, due to the expanding marketspace for cloud brokers across the world.

By application type, the lifecycle segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The lifecycle applications segment is expected to witness a faster growth rate in this market, as helps the enterprises in managing the lifecycle of cloud-ready products to offer state-of-the-art IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services and reduced Time-to-Market (TTM) solutions. Additionally, it accelerates innovation through automated resource provisioning, governance, and management of available cloud services

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the Multi-Cloud Management market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The cloud services market in the region is quickly shifting from isolated cloud solution, to platform that integrate onsite, public, and private IaaS. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest region in terms of market size in the market owing to robust economic infrastructure with business demand for cloud services. The APAC region for the market is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions and emerging technologies such as IoT and edge computing.

Multi-Cloud Management Market Dynamics

Driver: Avoidance of vendor lock-ins

The fear of vendor lock-in is often cited as a major impediment to the cloud service adoption. Multi-cloud management has enabled the end-users to switch between different vendors and reduce the dependency on a single vendor. This relative independency promotes end-users to negotiate with vendors for improved pricing, Service-Level Agreements (SLAs), or both. In addition, multi-cloud management also offers flexibility in data deployment and enables end-users to move their workload to multiple clouds as per the requirement. In addition, to avail the maximum level of independence, end-users can adopt multi-cloud management platforms to manage the complex applications over multiple heterogeneous cloud platforms. Hence, multi-cloud management eliminates vendor lock-in and enables seamless migration from one vendor to another.

Restraint: Application portability on various cloud environments

Cloud service brokers manage cloud resources across multiple CSPs, on a single platform. It enables organizations to govern and manage multi-cloud services more efficiently and save time and money on planning and provisioning. However, the ability to provision and de-provision public cloud services does not provide application portability, which could be defined as the ability of programs to run on different cloud environments without being installed in a way that modifies the cloud’s configuration information. This enables enterprises to focus on their core business activities, with all resources organized on a central platform, without worrying about different platforms and their various quirks. Cloud brokers may also face limitations while transferring workloads from one cloud ecosystem to another. Thus, workloads get locked into a single public cloud provider, once built for or ported to it. Moving workloads/applications from place to place to find the best performance and the best cost efficiencies becomes a major restraint to Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) technologies.

Opportunity: Transformation opportunity for ISVs SaaS providers

Most of the on-premises vendors are moving toward the cloud deployment model to reduce IT costs and offer cloud-based solutions and services. Virtualization and cloud are the need of the hour to sustain in the competitive market; hence, ISVs are transforming themselves from software developers to software providers. This provides tremendous opportunity for the end-users to choose cloud services from different CSPs as per their requirement. Customization of service and flexibility is attracting more customers to adopt cloud services on a larger scale. The service providers are now trying to enter the multi-cloud management marketspace and are implementing, maintaining, and offering support for multiple cloud products, simultaneously.

Challenge: Complexities in redesigning the network for cloud

The redesigning of networks from on-premises to cloud requires high initial investment, which is difficult, especially for SMEs that have limited budgets and resources. Moreover, most of the enterprises have found the upgrade to cloud deployment complex and costly. Enterprises need to take care of a number of issues, along with the network architecture, to accommodate their cloud infrastructure setup. It is very difficult to achieve visibility, measure performance, and manage workloads across multiple cloud deployment models. Complexity is the biggest challenge in the multi-cloud environment due to its deployment structure and the strategies required for building and managing the multi-cloud environments.

Scope of the Multi-Cloud Management Market Report

The research report categorizes the market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-segments:

Multi-Cloud Management Market By Platform

Internal Brokerage Enablement

External Brokerage Enablement

Market By Application

Metering and Billing

Provisioning

Compliance Management

Infrastructure and Resource Management

Identity and Policy Management

Lifecycle Management

Others (Monitoring and Notification)

Market By Service Type

Cloud Automation

Data Security and Risk Management

Migration and Integration

Reporting and Analytics

Monitoring and Access Management

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Others (Account and User Management, Backup, and Customer Service)

Multi-Cloud Management Market By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunications and IT-enabled Services (ITES)

Travel and Hospitality

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Government and Public Sector

Others (Manufacturing and Education)

Multi-Cloud Management Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Key Market Players

BMC Software (US), CenturyLink (US), Accenture (Ireland), VMware (US), DoubleHorn (US), RightScale (acquired by Flexera) (US), CliQr (acquired by Cisco) (US), Cloudyn (acquired by Microsoft) (Israel), Dell Technologies (US), Jamcracker (US), IBM (US), Citrix (US), Sixsq (Switzerland), Cloudmore (Sweden), Turbonomic (US)

BMC Software is a private company that was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Texas, US. The company offers IT management solutions for mainframe, mobile, and cloud. The company’s robust products and solutions offerings include service management, workload automation, IT operations, cloud management, IT automation, and mainframe. BMC Software has presence in more than 30 countries and has an employee base of more than 6,000. The company offers innovative software solutions to its customers that include mid-sized as well as large enterprises. The company has more than 500 partners and over 10,000 customers in more than 120 countries. The company has its presence in the US, Europe, MEA, Latin America, and APAC.

BMC Software offers robust multi-cloud management solutions including Innovation Suite, SecOps Response Service, TrueSight, Remedy OnDemand, cloud lifecycle management, BMC Digital Workplace, Control-M, and Discovery for multi-cloud. The company has healthy partnerships with leading market players, such as TIBCO Software, Software AG, Saama Technologies, and 21st Century Software. It serves several industry verticals, including public sector, manufacturing, telecom, retail, financial services, and healthcare.

Recent Developments

In September 2021, BMC Software launched a BMC discovery solution with enhanced multi-cloud capabilities to provide greater visibility into multi-cloud environments. The new capabilities include scale discovery and dependency mapping of assets for both, on-premises and cloud.

In July 2021, BMC Software launched a cloud-based service known as BMC Digital Workplace. It focuses on providing increased integration and digitalized workplace for IT and various other departments.

In June 2021, BMC Software introduced DevOps capabilities with the launch of Control-M Workbench, which is a no cost, self-service, and standalone development environment. It offers the benefit of speedy and improved application delivery to organizations. Moreover, it supports digital business automation to simplify the management of hybrid multi-cloud environments.

In May 2021, BMC Software launched SecOps response service to reduce security risks and attack possibilities across multi-cloud as well as on-premises environments

