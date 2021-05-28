Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition Market : Breaking New Grounds and Touch New Level by 2027| Global Players – CloudWalk Technology, CrowdEmotion, iFlytek, INTRAface

Latest added Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition Vision Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Apple Inc., Affectiva Inc., Microsoft Corporation, The International Business Machines Corporation, Beyond Verbal, CloudWalk Technology, CrowdEmotion, iFlytek, INTRAface, Kairos, Kairos AR, Inc., Noldus, nViso Sarl, Realeyes OU, Sight Corp., SoftBank Group, and Tobii AB. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition Vision Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition Vision Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition Market is estimated reach US$ 2301.3 Million in 2027 growing at a CAGR of ~12.6% during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is the key factor triggering the growth of global market. COVID-19 is affecting individuals around the world resulting in demand for advance & digital technologies with well-built network. However, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition market is heading an exponential growth and projected to regain enormously in the post-pandemic world.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition market is bifurcated into technology type, end-user, industry vertical and region. On the basis of technology, the global market is segmented as Facial Emotion Recognition and Speech Emotion Recognition. North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The growth of connected devices & wireless connectivity and rising use of IoT-enabled devices had raised the demand for the new technology in the region.

The research covers the current and historic Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Apple Inc., Affectiva Inc., Microsoft Corporation, The International Business Machines Corporation, Beyond Verbal, CloudWalk Technology, CrowdEmotion, iFlytek, INTRAface, Kairos, Kairos AR, Inc., Noldus, nViso Sarl, Realeyes OU, Sight Corp., SoftBank Group, and Tobii AB among others.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by technology type, end-user, industry vertical and region. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition Market Analysis & Insights

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition market is segmented by region and further by countries, application, service type, deployment and industry vertical. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2026.

Report further studies the market development status and future and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition market segmentation by technology type, end-user, industry vertical and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Technology

Facial Emotion Recognition

Speech Emotion Recognition

By End-User

Education

Medical Care

Wisdom Center

By Industry Vertical

Entertainment

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Others

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition Market research report studies across-the-board evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions. The competitor strategies range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, to acquisitions. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers & restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Global market research analysis report serves a lot for business and bestows with solution for the toughest business questions. While formulating a reliable Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition Market report, research and analysis has been carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the business & client necessities.

