Adaptive Learning Market : Breaking New Grounds and Touch New Level by 2027 | Global Players – Wiley, Istation, Area9 Lyceum, ScootPad, CogBooks

The global adaptive learning market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 5.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.7% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the adaptive learning industry include the rising demand for eLearning solutions, personalized learning, and government initiatives for adaptive learning solutions.

The services segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on components, the services segment of the adaptive learning market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Adaptive learning service providers render a variety of services, which are categorized into consulting, implementation, and support and maintenance services. These services provide end users with services for adaptive learning solution development and smooth installation, deployment, and maintenance of ongoing solutions. Certain service providers assist end users in customized solution development for their organization. These service providers handle the implementation of solutions that are tailored to fit the business processes, such as customized solutions

The academic segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

Based on end user, the academic segment is projected to hold a higher share in the adaptive learning market during the forecast period. Academic institutions, such as schools, colleges, universities, and private tutorials, are included in this segment. Academic end users in the market facilitate the process of learning and teaching through the share of data, voice, and video over adaptive learning platforms. This streamlines the education process by allowing mobility, interaction, and real-time teaching. The use of mobile phones and smart devices has become extremely popular among the younger generation. This is expected to boost the market for academic users.

The higher education segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on academic users, the higher education segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Educational organizations and institutions that provide education beyond K-12 are considered as higher education institutions. These include colleges and universities that are private and government funded. Though these institutions vary from region-to-region, based on the local law, the basic system of post-secondary education remains constant for higher education institutions. The use of digitalized systems has been prevalent and adopted in such organizations for quite a few years, paving the way for the adoption of adaptive learning solutions.

North America to record the highest market share during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the highest market share and play a huge role in the development of technology, which helps in the adoption of adaptive learning solutions across the major verticals. North America is one of the major adopters of adaptive learning platforms. The region plays a huge role in the development of technology, and emerging technologies and methodologies that reshape corporate training.

Adaptive learning platforms make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to actively tailor content to each individual’s needs and its powerful feedback loops are used in blended learning environments for offering greater personalization. North America is expected to grow and adopt new technologies at the fastest pace as compared to the rest of the world and dominate the overall learning ecosystem. The major growth drivers for this region are collaborations between the government and network arenas as well as institutional partnerships between digital education vendors and research specialists. The need to enhance the skill sets of employees and technicalities among students in the region enforce universities and educational organizations to deploy adaptive learning platforms and services.

North America consists of developed countries with well-established economies and infrastructures that help educational stakeholders to invest in advanced technologies. The US and Canada are expected to have the highest adoption rates of the adaptive learning platform and services. Hence, North America dominates the global adaptive learning market with a notable market share.

Key Market Players:

Key market players profiled in this report include McGraw-Hill (US), Pearson (UK), Curriculum Associates (UK), Wiley (US), Istation (US), Area9 Lyceum(US), ScootPad (US), CogBooks (UK), VitalSource (US), DreamBox (US), Impelsys (US), Mathspace (Australia), Fulcrum Labs (US), Knowre (US), Follett (US), Imagine Learning (US), Cerego (US), Realizeit (US), K12 (US), and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships and new service launches to expand their presence further in the adaptive learning market and broaden their customer base.

McGraw-Hill provides SmartBook, LearnSmart, Learning Science Platform, Assessment and Learning in Knowledge Spaces (ALEKS), and Redbird Advanced Learning solutions in the market. The company offers SmartBook through the McGraw-Hill Connect learning platform, which caters to higher education institutes in more than 90 disciplines. The SmartBook tracks students’ progress and provides reports that allow instructors to identify where and when students are facing difficulties. The solution also makes the instructor more aware of students facing the most difficulties, which can lead to the issue being resolved.

The instructor has control over the course and he/she can also add pre-testing assignments. LearnSmart is online adaptive courseware that helps learners in their homework and lab sessions. It observes the learner’s confidence, time to complete learning exercises, performance on questions, mastery of prior learning objectives, and the past performance of learners. The Learning Science Platform helps create a data layer over the content, which helps learners to extract the right content at the right time. This increases the efficiency, engagement, and retention rate of the students. In this solution, instructors can also retrieve real-time analytics and know the exact progress of the learners. ALEKS is a web-based learning system that covers a wide range of courses in math for K-12 and higher education.

The company’s QuickTables program provides math fact fluency for addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. It also offers specialized preparation programs for chemistry and physics. In September 2016, McGrwa-Hill acquired Redbird Advanced Learning, which is used to provide digital personalized learning. This is an online blended and adaptive learning solution that offers a library of common core math and English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum for its learners.

Recent Developments

In February 2020, McGraw-Hill signed an agreement with Proctorio, a provider of the learning integrity platform. McGraw-Hill will use remote proctoring and browser locking capabilities of Proctorio for assessments in its McGraw-Hill Connect Digital Learning Platform. These services will be initially for college courses and will start from Fall 2020. In January 2020, Pearson acquired Smart Sparrow, an adaptive learning platform provider. Pearson acquired Smart Sparrow for approximately USD 25 million to enhance its capabilities in the adaptive learning market. This acquisition will also accelerate the growth of Pearson’s Global Learning Programme (GLP). In August 2019, Curriculum Associates upgraded its solutions i-Ready and Ready. Curriculum Associates added learning games to i-Ready and Ready. These games are related to classroom mathematics to help students practice mathematical concepts. These upgrades are for grade K-5 students to motivate and encourage them understand mathematics. In May 2019, Wiley acquired Knewton, an adaptive learning platform provider. The company acquired Knewton to enhance its capabilities in the adaptive learning market and provide its available eContent to users in the market. Knewton majorly focused on customers from K-12 and higher education institutes. In August 2018, Istation collaborated with Boulder Learning. The collaboration was on oral reading and listening program to measure the accuracy, fluency, and expressions of students while reading. With this collaboration, Istation incorporated Boulder Learning’s speech-recognition and assessment product called Fluent Oral Reading Assessment (FLORA) in its Oral Reading Fluency (ORF) assessment program.

