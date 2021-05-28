Serverless Computing Market 2021 Competitive Landscape | Amazon, Joyent, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Alibaba, Cloudflare

Latest added Serverless Computing Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Oracle Corporation, Amazon, Joyent Inc., Google, Microsoft, IBM, Alibaba, Cloudflare, NTT DATA, Rackspace, TIBCO Software, Stackpath. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Serverless Computing Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Serverless Computing Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Serverless Computing Market, By Service (Automation, Integration, Monitoring, Consulting), Enterprise (SME, Large Enterprise), End-user (Telecom & IT, BFSI, E-commerce, Government & Public, Healthcare and Life Science) – Global Forecast 2027

Serverless Computing Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Serverless Computing Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Market Overview

The Serverless Computing market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.24 Billion in 2020 to USD 31.46 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.18% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

Advancements in computing technology are enabling organizations to incorporate a serverless environment, thereby augmenting the market. The benefits of Serverless Computing such as unconditional development and deployment, built-in scalability among others are playing an important role in supporting the rapid adoption of Serverless Computing thereby fueling the growth of the market.