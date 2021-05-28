Li-Fi Market 2021-2027 Future Outlook | PureLiFi Limited, LightPointe Communications, LightBee Corporation

Latest added Li-Fi Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Oledcomm, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), PureLiFi Limited, LightPointe Communications, Inc., LightBee Corporation, Velmenni, FSONA Networks, Acuity Brands, Inc., General Electric. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Li-Fi Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Li-Fi Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/li-fi-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Li-Fi Market Size, By Component (Microcontroller, Photo-detector, LED), Application (Indoor Networking, Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Communication, Defense & Security, Intrinsically Safe Environments) and Region: Global Forecast 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Li-Fi Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Li-Fi Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/li-fi-market/buy/

The Li-Fi market size is estimated to grow from USD 123.2 Million in 2019 to USD XX Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 76% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

Li-Fi (light fidelity) is a visible light communications (VLC) system which provides wireless communications at very high speed. Li-Fi is a technology used for wireless communication by using light to transmit data. Li-Fi uses LED bulbs for data transmission. Li-Fi provides higher speed than Wi-Fi. Li-fi technology is faster and it provides more reliable internet connections, and is capable of catering to the demand of high data usage

The driving factor for the global Li-Fi market is the increase in demand for high-speed data transmission. Li-Fi technology transmits data at very high speed and is capable of delivering 224GB of data per second. Furthermore, it offers better security as compared to Wi-Fi. Due to its high speed, Li-Fi technology can be widely used in electromagnetic sensitive areas, such as, hospitals, airplanes, and nuclear power plants. Innovation and new product launches are further boosting the growth of the market. For instance, in December 2017, Velmenn introduced advanced Li-Fi USB adapter for use in communication of USB devices, and Li-Fi-enabled LED lights. Additionally, the company has also developed advanced algorithms in Li-Fi technology to provide better performance of Li-Fi LED bulbs. Li-Fi technology can connect remote and distant terrains across the country that cannot be reached through optical fiber. It is widely used in smart-city projects. Increase in investment by government in smart-city project rises the demand of Li-Fi technology. However, lack of awareness of the technology hinders the growth of the market.

The global Li-Fi market can be segmented based on component, application, end-user, and geography. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into LED, photo detector, microcontroller, and others. The LED segment dominates the global Li-Fi market. In terms of application, the Li-Fi market can be divided into smart lighting, mobile connectivity, disaster management, vehicle and traffic management, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into automotive, education, retail, healthcare, government, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, chemical, transportation, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunications, and others.

In terms of geography, the global Li-Fi market can be classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global Li-Fi market during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of Li-Fi technology in the region. Moreover, new product launches and innovation in the Li-Fi field have further boosted the growth of the market in the region. For instance, in January 2018, VLNComm, a Li-Fi technology provider based in the U.S., launched the first Li-Fi lighting panel. The company has introduced bi-directional Li-Fi lighting. Europe is estimated to account for the leading share of the global Li-Fi market during the forecast period, due to increase in focus of Li-Fi providers on innovation and new product launches. For instance, in October 2017, PureLiFi Ltd. introduced Li-Fi based product, LiFi-XC, which can be inserted into laptops, tablets, and smart devices. LiFi-XC offers the capability to deploy a fully-networked Li-Fi solution. Moreover, it supports multiple access, roaming, mobility, and simplicity. The Li-Fi market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future owing to increase in investment and partnerships formed by Li-Fi providers in the region. For instance, in December 2016, PureLiFi Ltd. partnered with Temasek Holdings Private Limited (Government of Singapore) Investment Company based in Singapore.

Key players operating in the global Li-Fi market are focusing on strengthening their presence through research and development, product launches, collaborations and partnerships, and acquisitions. For instance, in February 2017, Philips Lighting B.V. (Philips Lighting) acquired Luciom, a Li-Fi technology provider headquartered in France. In September 2017, PureLiFi Ltd. partnered with Wipro Lighting Ltd., a provider of LED and conventional lighting products headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Through this partnership, PureLiFi Ltd.aims to provide LiFi products for the Asian market. Moreover, in February 2018, PureLiFi Ltd. introduced integrated Li-Fi for laptop and phone. Major companies operating in the global Li-Fi market include PureLi-Fi Ltd., Velmenni R&D Pvt. Ltd., Philips Lighting B.V. (Philips Lighting), VLNComm Inc. (VLNComm), Panasonic Corporation, Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.), LightPointe Communications, Inc., General Electric, and LightBee Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in MarketDigits reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by MarketDigits is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at MarketDigits adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by MarketDigits are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at MarketDigits helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The Li-Fi Market research report studies across-the-board evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions. The competitor strategies range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, to acquisitions. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers & restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Global market research analysis report serves a lot for business and bestows with solution for the toughest business questions. While formulating a reliable Li-Fi Market report, research and analysis has been carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the business & client necessities.

Li-Fi Market : Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 05 – Global Li-Fi Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Li-Fi Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2027

Chapter 07 – Market Background

Chapter 08 – Global Li-Fi Market Analysis () & Opportunity Assessment , By Product Type

Chapter 09 – Global Li-Fi Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , by Distribution Channel

Chapter 10 – Global Li-Fi Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , by Region

Chapter 11 – North America Li-Fi market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 12 – Latin America Li-Fi Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 13 –Europe Li-Fi market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 14 – East Asia Li-Fi market Analysis and Forecast

Chapter 15 – South Asia Li-Fi market Analysis and Forecast

Chapter 16 – Oceania Li-Fi market Analysis and Forecast

Chapter 17 – MEA Li-Fi market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/li-fi-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : [email protected]