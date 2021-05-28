Global API Intermediates Market will Expand Exponentially by 2028||Cambrex Corporation, Ganesh-Group, AlzChem Group AG, Vasudha Pharma, Anyang General Chemical Co.,Ltd., Sarex, Sandoo Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Co., Ltd

The API intermediates market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 37,423.56 million by 2028. High burden of chronic diseases is acting as a driver for growing the demand of global API intermediates market.
The segmentation of the global market on the basis of technology, application, product, and region has been given correctly in the winning API Intermediates report. Each segment is detailed through a chapter which has been worded with careful thought to the ever-changing market dynamics. This market research report also includes a section on companies, which includes their profiles. This chapter has the details of the progress made by the companies so far and their expansion plans for the near future. API Intermediates market report performs systematic analysis of the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various angles.
The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are HIKAL Ltd., Cambrex Corporation, Ganesh-Group, AlzChem Group AG, Vasudha Pharma, Anyang General Chemical Co.,Ltd., Sarex, Sandoo Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Co., Ltd., Atul Ltd, Sandoz International GmbH (a subsidiary of Novartis AG), Aceto, Supriya Lifescience Ltd., LEVACHEM COMPANY LIMITED, Vertellus, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Sanofi, Divi’s Laboratories Limited, AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Aurobindo Pharma and BASF SE among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Covid IMPACT ON DEMAND
As during the pandemic, the supply of active ingredients for major chronic diseases has been shut down, increasing the demand for the product more.
Due to the spread of COVID-19, there is a lockdown in the world which leads to the closure of manufacturing plants and distribution channels, plus worker being held up to their homes slow down the production and supply of API intermediates which badly affected the global economy and also affect the demand of many products which indirectly increases the demand and need for the pharmaceutical product by the people.
During COVID-19, there was a slight change in the demand for APIs and intermediates as the manufacturing companies were involved in finding the novel treatment for the COVID-19 patients. There was an increase in demand for antiviral APIs and intermediates. The other chronic diseases were untreated as the demand was decreased from the consumer side due to fear in the patient population of the exposure of the virus.
Global API Intermediates Market Drivers:
Active pharmaceutical ingredients are the substance or combination of substances intended to be used in the manufacturing of a drug product which when used in the production of the drug, becomes an active pharmaceutical ingredient. Such substances are used to provide pharmacological activity.
Utilization of advanced technology in API and intermediates manufacturing is acting as a driver for boosting the demand of the global API intermediates market.
Rise in number of contract manufacturing organizations (CDMO) and contract research organizations (CMO) will further increase the growth opportunities for the global API intermediates market.
Global API Intermediates Market Restraints:
Stringent government regulations for API intermediates are acting as a restraint for hampering the demand of the global API intermediates market.
Disruption in the supply chain of API intermediates due to COVID-19 acts challenging for the healthcare providers which may challenge the global API intermediates market.
Scope of the Global API Intermediates Market
Global API intermediates market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.
- All country based analysis of the global API intermediates market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of type, the API intermediates market is segmented into veterinary drug intermediates and pharmaceutical / bulk drug intermediates. On the basis of product, the API intermediates market is segmented into bromo compound, O-benzyl salbutamol, hemisulfate, oxirane, bisoprolol base, chiral PCBHP, pheniramine base, chlorpheniramine base, brompheniramine base, mepyramine/pyrilamine base, 6-amino-1,3-dimethyl uracil, theofylline, acefylline, xanthine, nitriles and others. On the basis of therapeutic type, the API intermediates market is segmented into autoimmune diseases, oncology, metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, neurology, respiratory disorders, dermatology, urology and others. On the basis of customers, the API intermediates market is segmented into direct users/pharma companies, traders/wholesalers/distributors and associations/govt. institutions/Pvt institutions. On the basis of end user, the API intermediates market is segmented into API manufacturer and finished product manufacturer. On the basis of distribution channel, the API intermediates market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and others.
Insights in the report
- Profiles of key players and brands
- To analyze based on end-users and applications and focus on the growth rate of each application.
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the API intermediates market
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the API intermediates market
