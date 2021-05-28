Global Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market Size, Industry Status and Growth opportunities for Leading Players New World Medical, Inc., Sight Sciences, Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD, BVI, MicroSurgical Technology

The primary angle-closure glaucoma market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 340.82 million by 2028.

Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma market document takes into view a number of key manufacturers which are based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc. It suggests that, with the rising industrialization, there is an enormous increase in the daily production and consumption of data on a global basis. This market research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. Estimating the unstructured data collected to prepare this report, is very challenging if dealt with the traditional data sorting and storage method. Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma market analysis report presents an actionable vision to key participants working on it.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.)

Aurolab

New World Medical, Inc.,

Sight Sciences, Inc.,

NIDEK CO., LTD,

BVI,

MicroSurgical Technology,

Allergan (a subsidiary of AbbVie Inc.),

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Oertli Instrumente AG

Medisonic Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Omni Lens

APPASAMY ASSOCIATES

NOVAEYE MEDICAL

ZEISS International

Alcon Inc.

LIGHTMED

Luneau Technology USA

Reichert, Inc. (a business unit of Ametek Inc.)

NEW VISION

Segmentation:Global Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market

Global Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market By Disease Type

(Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma and Chronic Angle-Closure Glaucoma),

Global Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market By Type

(Diagnosis and Treatment),

Global Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market By End User

(Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others),

Global Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market By Distribution Channel

(Direct Tender, Retail Sales and Others),

Global Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market By Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy U.K., Spain, Russia, Austria, Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Switzerland, Turkey, Norway, Lithuania, Ireland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Global Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of angle-closure glaucoma and advancement in surgical treatment of the disease are the key drivers for global primary angle-closure glaucoma market.

The increasing population of women globally and greater female to male ratio in angle-closure glaucoma due to various anatomical and hormonal factors showed the prevalence of the disease in women with increasing women population which is expected to drive the primary angle-closure glaucoma market in the forecasted period.

The poor reimbursements are seen as a restraint for the primary angle-closure glaucoma market. The governing body for the approval of products has a significant role in the primary angle-closure glaucoma market growth.

The increasing approval of the product for the primary angle-closure glaucoma is expected to boost the market in the forecasted period and will act as opportunities for the primary angle-closure glaucoma market growth.

Global Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market Restraints:

The risks associated with the micro-invasive glaucoma surgery acts as a challenge for the primary angle-closure glaucoma market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market

8 Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market, By Service

9 Primary Angle-Closure GlaucomaMarket, By Deployment Type

10 Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market, By Organization Size

11 Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

