Global Orthotic Devices Market will Expand Exponentially by 2028 | |DJO Global, Inc., CONMED Corporation, SINTX Technologies, Inc., Alphatec Spine, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation

The orthotic devices market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.11% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 6,250.29 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on orthotic devices market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the prevalence of orthopedic diseases is escalating the growth of orthotic devices market.

The major players covered in the orthotic devices market report are Stryker, Smith & Nephew plc, Ossur, Nuvasive, Inc., Lifesciences, Inc., Globus Medical, Exactech, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., CONMED Corporation, SINTX Technologies, Inc., Alphatec Spine, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Orthotic Devices Market Drivers:

The rise in the prevalence of orthopedic diseases is escalating the growth of orthotic devices market.

Orthotic devices are generally utilized by arthritis, musculoskeletal and orthopedic ailments, abnormal posture alignment and deformities among others. These devices are used externally and assist in correcting any abnormalities or biomechanical alignment of the body.

The growing geriatric population across the globe prone to orthopedic diseases such as arthritis among others and increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and other bone disorders among population act as the major factors driving the growth of orthotic devices market. The increase in life expectancy and the growing incidences of lifestyle related diseases, sports injuries and various form of arthritis and acceptance of advanced healthcare facilities accelerate the orthotic devices market growth.

The increasing consumer preference towards orthotic devices seeking alternatives to surgical deformity correction and pain management and growth in awareness regarding diseases and treatments further influences the orthotic devices market. Additionally, growth in aging population, rising awareness among population, increasing popularity of hip based lower extremities and surge in healthcare expenditure positively affects the orthotic devices market. Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations in the devices extend profitable opportunities to the orthotic devices market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Orthotic Devices Market Restraints:

On the other hand, higher cost associated with the custom made orthotic devices is expected to obstruct the orthotic devices market growth. The healthcare professionals emphasizing on stem cell based treatments over curative measures is projected to challenge the orthotic devices market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Orthotic Devices Market Scope and Market Size

The orthotic devices market is segmented on the basis of product, postures, products type, device type, manufacturing method, materials, application, end users and distribution channels. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the orthotic devices market is segmented into surgical devices and accessories.

On the basis of postures, the orthotic devices market is segmented into dynamic orthotic devices and static orthotic devices.

On the basis of products type, the orthotic devices market is segmented into ankle braces and supports, foot insoles, knee braces and supports, orthopaedic braces and support, orthotic splints, spinal braces and supports and upper extremity braces and supports.

On the basis of device type, the orthotic devices market is segmented into upper extremity orthotics, lower extremity orthotics and cervical/spinal orthotics.

On the basis of manufacturing method, the orthotic devices market is segmented into custom orthotic devices, custom-fitted orthotic devices and pre-fabricated orthotic devices.

On the basis of materials, the orthotic devices market is segmented into polypropylene and leather.

On the basis of application, the orthotic devices market is segmented into chronic diseases, cranio-maxillofacial (CMF), dental, disabilities, hip, injuries, knee, pediatrics, spine, sports injuries and extremities and trauma (set).

On the basis of end user, the orthotic devices market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and specialty clinics.

On the basis of distribution channels, the orthotic devices market is segmented into retail outlets, pharmacies and orthotic clinics.

