Salty Snacks Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | Shearer’s Foods, Yum Yum chips, PepsiCo Foods

Shearer’s Foods (United States), Yum Yum chips (Canada), PepsiCo Foods (United States), Conagra Brands Inc. (United States), 8th Avenue Food & Provisions Inc. (United States), Old Dutch Foods Ltd. (United States), Amplify Snacks (United States), Dale & Thomas (United States), UTZ Quality Foods (United States), General Mills (United States), Barcel USA (United States), Truco Enterprises (United States), Mars, Incorporated (United States),

What is Salty Snacks?

Salty snacks are food that is high in salt and quick to consume. In Canada, salty snack consumption is on the rise. The industry continues to adapt to evolving consumer needs and it is reaping the benefits. While Canadians mainly see salty snacks as a treat and a means to satisfy their cravings, the majority of eaters of salty snacks also indicate that they wish there were more healthy options. Furthermore, a segment of consumers, and particularly younger consumers, have a more flexible view of what salty snacks can deliver to them aside from being an indulgence.

On 2 Nov 2020, Conagra Brands, Inc. isn’t slowing down its big, bold snacks innovation agenda. The company is bringing even more new meat snacks, seeds, salty snacks, popcorn and sweet treats to its virtual showroom at the online 2020 NACS “Crack The Code Experience”, presented by the National Association of Convenience Stores.

by Type (Potato Chips, Corn Snack Products, Tortilla/ Tostada Chips, Pretzels, Others), Application (Speciality Stores, Online Store, Super Markets/ Hyper Markets, Convinience Stores, Departmental Stores, Others)

Market Trend

Potato Chips Remain the Salty Snack of Choice

Market Drivers

Rising Disposable Income of an Individual

The Growing Demand for Salty Snacks among the Younger Customers

Changes in Consumer Eating Preferences



Market Challenges

Global Salty Snacks the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Salty Snacks Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments.

Geographically Global Salty Snacks markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Salty Snacks markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

Salty Snacks Market M&A Activity:

On 4 March 2020, Amplify Snack Brands, the leading better-for-you (BFY) snacking company responsible for SkinnyPop Popcorn and Pirateâ€™s Booty, is virtually showcasing recent innovations and exciting product developments that would have been on display at Natural Products Expo West 2020 from March 3-7 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The show was postponed this week amid coronavirus concerns. Amplify, which The Hershey Company acquired in 2017, is currently the number one BFY Salty Snacking player across measured channels. The company has a vision to become the largest and fastest growing BFY snacking player overall.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Salty Snacks Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

